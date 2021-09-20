What has Amy Schumer shared about her battle with endometriosis.

AMY Schumer is known as an American stand-up comedian and actress.

Schumer is known for her humor but in September 2021 she took it all aside to talk about her battle against endometriosis.

What has Amy Schumer said about her battle with endometriosis?

Endometriosis can be described as a disorder that affects the tissue within the uterus.

Endometriosis patients experience tissue that grows outside the uterus.

Schumer is not able to pinpoint the exact date, but she has documented her journey over the years. She recently revealed that her appendix as well as her uterus were removed.

“The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it,” Schumer spoke out in an Instagram clip after she had her uterus removed. “There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains.”

She also captioned her post: “If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis.”

How do you diagnose endometriosis?

Endometriosis can be characterized by a painful period.

To diagnose endometriosis, women must visit a doctor to describe their symptoms and pinpoint the exact location.

According to the Mayo Clinic, some of the ways that doctors will looks for physical clues include:

Performing a pelvic exam to look for abnormalities including cysts on reproductive organs or scars behind the uterus

If diagnosed, doctors will typically treat patients with conservative treatment methods such as medications and hormone therapies first before performing any type of surgery.

Is Amy Schumer having another baby?

Schumer and Chris Fischer share a child, Gene, 2 years old, who was conceived through IVF.

After her son’s birth in 2019, Schumer spoke out about the difficulties she faced during pregnancy with endometriosis. She revealed that a routine 90-minute c-section turned into a three-hour affair.

The I Feel Pretty star opened up on a December 2019 episode of the Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast about her son’s “really scary” birth: “I was throwing up through the first hour of my c-section,” she said.

“It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half — mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis and that was really scary.”

Almost a year later, Schumer sat down with Willie Geist on Sunday Today in August of 2020 to talk about having a second baby, revealing that the couple was going to “hold off for right now.”

“We did IVF, and IVF was really tough on me,” Schumer said. “I don’t think I could ever do [it] again.”

“I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again,” She continued. “We thought about a surrogate, but I think we’re going to hold off for right now.”

On Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio program, she mentioned that the Covid-19 epidemic played a part in their decision.

“We got these embryos, so I don’t know. But right now, we were gonna try to make a move, but then Covid happened and I’m just kinda, like, walking back like, ‘Okay, maybe we’ll revisit that in a minute,'” Schumer spoke out.

It is unclear if Schumer and Schumer will have a second child after Schumer’s recent surgery.