Chinese angelica, or dong quai, has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years. Today, it’s promoted as a natural remedy for premenstrual syndrome, digestive disorders, migraines, high blood pressure, and other ailments. Clinical evidence suggests that it may exhibit anti-cancer and neuroprotective effects, according to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). But most studies have been conducted on animals or in vitro (outside of a living organism), so their findings may not apply to humans.

The University of Rochester explains that dong quai is rich in coumarins and other bioactive compounds. Coumarins dilate the blood vessels and suppress muscle cramps. Osthol, a coumarin derivative, acts as a central nervous system stimulant. Other compounds in dong quai may help reduce pain and inflammation. Unfortunately, these purported benefits lack scientific evidence, points out the University of Rochester.

Chinese angelica is available in pill, powder, and liquid form, but you want to think twice before using it. Just because something is natural doesn’t mean it’s safe. Let’s see what happens when you take dong quai.