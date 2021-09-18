Netizens Divided after Rob Kardashian’s Only Daughter Dream Portrayed Her Personality in Butterfly Print Outfit in the Latest Pictures

The Kardashians are known for their magical looks whenever they pose before a camera, but after seeing Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, fans had a little question over who she resembles.

The Kardashian family is undoubtedly one of the most famous families and arguably the most successful reality show family with their hit show, “Keeping Up With Kardashians,” becoming a fan favorite.

They closely monitor each member of their family’s activities, even the little ones. Fans were impressed to see a photo of Dream Kardashian recently.

Photo: Getty Images DREAM HAS AN ADORABLE PERSONALITY Rob shares the 4-year-old angel with his ex, Blac Chyna, and while they might not agree on many things, both parties love their daughter more than anything else in the world.| Photo: Getty Images

DREAM HAS AN ADORABLE PERSONALITY

Rob shares the 4-year-old angel with his ex, Blac Chyna, and while they might not agree on many things, both parties love their daughter more than anything else in the world.

His siblings confirmed that the 33-year-old is a hands-on dad and loves his daughter more than anything else.

Whenever Chyna gets to spend more time with Dream, she makes sure to flaunt her to fans on Instagram, and recently, Chyna shared a lovely picture of her little one that left fans excited.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chayna at Sky Beach Club, May 28, 2016. Photo by Getty Images. In a sweet snap, Dream was dressed in a cute butterfly outfit.| Photo: Getty Images

In the sweet snap she shared, the reality star showed Dream looking cute in a butterfly outfit. The toddler made a funny face as she played with a scooter. Chyna captioned the post,

“Dream has personality for days.”

The lovely snaps quickly became an instant hit with fans and gathered over a hundred and forty thousand likes and almost a thousand comments, but fans had a little debate in the comment section of the post over who Dream looked like.

LOOKING LIKE HER FATHER

All fans agreed that Dream was a stunning beauty, and some took it a step further to note she was growing quickly, but others maintained that her beauty genes came from her father’s side as she looked more like Rob.

One fan wrote, “she looks like her father,” while another fan quickly remarked that she had Rob’s face. A third fan added, “Dream looks like her daddy. Too cute. She’s getting big.”

A fourth fan was certain that Dream got her looks from her father, Rob, while a fifth fan noted that Dream is definitely a Kardashian as she looks like her dad, Rob. The fan went on to lament her little appearance on the famous Kardashian family show.

SHE LOOKS LIKE HER MOMMA

Among the many fans who adored the post, there were those who remarked that Chyna and her daughter looked like the perfect mother and daughter as they shared a striking resemblance.

A fan’s comment on Blac Chyna’s post about her daughter Dream on Instagram | Photo: Instagram/blacchyna

One fan who commented on the post sweetly called Dream her mother’s mini-me, while another fan boldly commented that Dream was her 33-year-old mother’s twin.

Although the comments must have been exciting for Chyna to read, another fan took the comments a notch higher and wrote, “looking like her beautiful mama. You are a great mother.”

CUSTODY AGREEMENT

Since their split, Chyna and Rob have focused on their daughter, but each party has had issues over how much time the other gets to spend with Dream.

After their 2017 first joint custody agreement, neither party remained faithful to it. The result was months of arguments and accusations that led them to seek a second solution.

Photo: Instagram/blacchyna The former couple decided to meet on a middle ground for the sake of their daughter and came up with a custody agreement that would see each person spend and bond with Dream in their unique way.

The former couple decided to meet on a middle ground for the sake of their daughter and came up with a custody agreement that would see each person spend and bond with Dream in their unique way.

According to reports, both Rob and Chyna would get physical custody across an alternating weekly schedule and also share her equally during holidays and vacations.

As part of their custody agreements, the former lovebirds agreed to be more cautious when around their little girl. Rob had previously accused Chyna that she used illicit substances while around their daughter.

While her story with Rob has drawn some ire from her, Chyna remains a loving mom to her children.

Rob requested exclusive custody of Dream in January 2020. He claimed that Chyna was dangerous to Dream and suggested that Dream undergo a drug screening before she could be allowed to see her.

The charges were strongly refuted by Chyna, and Rob’s request for sole custody was ultimately denied. Both parties agreed that they would not consume alcohol while Dream was with them.

A DOTING DAD

In recent years, Rob began to reduce his public appearance and focused on his private life. He spent more time being dad than he did caring for his mental well-being after his breakup with Chyna.

His siblings confirmed that the 33-year-old is a hands-on dad and loves his daughter more than anything else. His social media posts can be attributed to his dad skills, as his fans have also confirmed this.

Once, Rob sweetly shared a picture of his heartthrob, Dream rocking a Wonder Woman outfit, and the entire Kardashian family sweetly reacted to the snap with lots of love and emojis; after all, the Kardashians are known to support each other.

Over the years, sources close to the private Rob have confirmed that he loves spending time with Dream. He has also reduced his social interaction to just his family and his daughter. However, seeing and being around Dream gives his world meaning.

As part of his resolve to become a better dad, Rob took out time to get himself in a better physical shape and lost weight in a bid to stay healthy so as to be able to care for Dream.

CHYNA, A CARING MOM

Although her saga with Rob turned some fans against her, Chyna is undoubtedly a doting mom to her children, son King Cairo and daughter Dream. While she has plans to expand her family, the reality star is more concerned with her children’s financial well-being than getting more money.

Regarding her children’s bond, Chyna noted that Cairo and Dream share a deep bond and are fond of each other despite their different personalities. The mother of two is sure to be proud to see her children together.