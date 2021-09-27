EXPANSION is the main idea behind the Three of Wands tarot card.

There are different meanings for the Three of Wands tarot card depending on how and where you draw the card during a reading.

2 The Three of Wands card suggests expansion is coming Credit: Getty Images – Getty

What does the Three of Wands tarot card mean?

When drawn upright, the Three of Wands tarot card represents a time of expansion, foresight, and progress, according to Biddy Tarot.

Three of Wands tells you it is time for you to step into your highest potential. The card symbolizes that expansions are coming your way, in places such as travel, study, and career.

“To take advantage of this potential, you must stay committed to your path and be prepared to stretch beyond your comfort zone, knowing your best hopes lie outside of your current environment,” states Biddy Tarot.

When drawn in reverse, Three of Wands represents the idea that one is choosing not to grow or expand, but to stay in their current comfort zone.

The reversed card suggests you may have hit an obstacle and decided to give up on whatever path it is you were taking, but wants you to know the obstacles are meant to be there to strengthen your character. Don’t give up.

What does the Three of Wands tarot card look like?

The Three of Wands depicts a person standing with their back to the front of the card, with three wands planted in the ground around them.

There is a vast open space in the background, suggesting it is time to explore and expand, moving forward in life.

Other depictions of the card show the three wands among nature, representing the idea of freedom in exploration.

What are the Major Arcana cards in Tarot? The Fool – Beginnings, innocence, spontaneity, a free spirit The Magician – manifestation, resourcefulness, power The High Priestess – intuition, sacred knowledge, divine feminine The Empress – Femininity, beauty, nature The Emperor – authority, establishment, structure The Hierophant – spiritual wisdom The Lovers – love, harmony, relationships The Lovers – love, harmony, relationships The Chariot – control, willpower, success Justice – fairness, truth, law Strength – strength, courage, influence The Hermit – soul searching, inner guidance Wheel of Fortune – good luck, karma, life cycles The Hanged Man – pause, surrender, letting go Death – endings, change, transitions Temperance – balance, moderation, patience The Devil – shadow self, addiction, restriction The Tower – sudden change, upheaval, chaos The Star – hope, faith, purpose, spirituality The Moon – illusion, fear, anxiety Central Recorder – positivity, fun, warmth, success Judgment – rebirth, inner calling The World – completion, accomplishment, travel

What star sign does The Three of Wands tarot card represent?

The star sign represented by the Three of Wands tarot card is Aries.

Aries are known for their fiery nature and nonstop movement.

The Three of Wands is supported by Aries in the idea that to move forward is always something one should work towards.

2 Tarot cards are represented by different star signs Credit: Getty Images – Getty

According to TarotNotes, people born with an Aries sun sign are often known as courageous, self-confident, energetic, excitable, optimistic, open to new experiences, and willing to take risks.