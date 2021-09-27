Village Roadshow Pictures’ Longtime Chairman and CEO Bruce Berman to Depart

Village Roadshow Pictures’ longtime Chairman and CEO Bruce Berman will depart after two decades at the company.

“I am incredibly grateful to have been involved in the inception of VRP and the impact our films and franchises have had not only on popular culture but also on the craft of filmmaking,” said Berman. “I have been fortunate to work with some of the most talented artists both behind and in front of the camera and look forward to taking the experience I have gained and transitioning it to the next stage in my career.”

Village Roadshow Entertainment CEO’s Steve Mosko added: “Bruce was integral in helping to create Village Roadshow Pictures. He has done a great job building and maintaining our long-standing relationship with Warner Bros. and we are looking forward to seeing and supporting his next endeavor.”

