What Did Harry And Meghan Talk About on Their First Tour Since Quitting The Royal Family

The Sussexes headed to New York City for their first tour after letting go of their royal duties in 2020. Per the Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started their tour by visiting One World Observatory. The couple were seen getting out of their SUVs and leaving 50 United Nations Plaza. According to the outlet they visited the WHO headquarters. They then met with Bill de Blasio’s family and Kathy Hochul (the state governor). Harry and Meghan also visited 9/11 Memorial Museum two weeks after the 20th anniversary.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan — whose last visit to the city was in November 2019 — said atop the One World Trade Center that it was “wonderful to be back.” Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield shared more details from the Sussexes’ trip to New York, tweeting that it was a “wonderful meeting” with Harry and Meghan. “Important discussion of COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness,” She also added.

Although details such as who paid for and secured the flight and whether the climate activists flew on a public plane or private jet, are still unknown, it is clear that the Sussexes are now meeting with high-power people to establish their position as estranged royals in America.