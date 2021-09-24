Meet the footballer transfer listed after having sex on pitch with Playboy model

Former Dinamo Zagreb defender Dino Drpic was transfer listed by the club in 2009 after his then wife Nives Celsius revealed they once had sex on the pitch at the club’s ground.

Celsius disclosed on a Serbian talkshow in 2009 that the couple had been having sex in the Maksimir, Zagreb’s home of Dinamo and Croatia’s national team.

Speaking on the show, Celsius explained that “Dino had arranged that people should turn on the stadium lights for us and he finally fulfilled his dream of having sex in the middle of a football pitch. It was very naughty.”







Drpic was transfer listed by Dinamo shortly after Celsius had let slip their night of passion on the pitch and departed the club in January 2009.

Drpic was originally loaned to Karlsruher, Germany before being sold to the club in the final season of 2008/09.

Drpic continued to play in Greece and Ukraine, Croatia, Croatia again, and Brunei before retiring.







He won five league titles and six Croatian cups during his eight years with Dinamo and also won one cap for Croatia under Slaven Bilic in 2007.

Celsius, a former Playboy Model who also performed as a singer and actress in Croatia. In addition to winning book awards for her autobiography, she was also a successful actor in Croatia.

She and Drpic wed in 2005 before splitting in 2014 after nine years of marriage and two children together.