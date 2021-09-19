What causes sleep paralysis and why is it so scary

YOU’RE laying in bed and can see or feel the presence of something terrifying in the corner of your room.

You are unable move your muscles to move away from the terror, and you feel more scared each minute.

1 Sleep paralysis can leave someone scared to go to sleep Credit: Alamy

Anyone who has experienced this – medically called sleep paralysis – will tell you it’s like a living nightmare.

It’s likely you have heard of it, or even gone through it yourself, given it is relatively common.

According to the Sleep Foundation, one in twelve people will experience sleep paralysis at some point in their lives.

However, for around 10% of patients, it can be a severe problem that prevents them from falling asleep.

Why is sleep paralysis frightening?

Sleep paralysis is frightening because you are unable to do anything during the paralysis. This can lead to a host of terrifying dreams-like sensations.

Your brain is awake, but your body isn’t able to move.

Some people experience a feeling of being unable or unwilling to speak, as well as a feeling of suffocation or choking.

Hallucinations can also occur, which is the perception that someone is dangerous in the room.

Historically it has been described as an “evil presence” and “night demons”.

Sleep paralysis is described by the Sleep Foundation as a “brief loss of muscle control, known as atonia, that happens just after falling asleep or waking up”.

It is a “mixed state of consciousness”, whereby someone experiences elements of sleep and wakefulness at the same time because they are not moving through the stages of sleep seamlessly.

This can lead to distressing symptoms. Most often, atonia (inability to move) occurs when we’re asleep.

However, sleep paralysis can cause us to be in a dream-like state and not realize that there is nothing we can do.

This might explain why many people experience sleep paralysis. It is usually caused by elements that cause fear. It is unclear what the exact mechanisms of sleep paralysis are.

What causes sleep paralysis

Sleep paralysis is often not caused by any known causes.

Sleep paralysis is more common in people with the following conditions:

Insomnia – when people have a difficult time falling asleep and are therefore always tired

Narcolepsy – a long-term condition that causes a person to suddenly fall asleep

Sleep apnoea – a condition that restricts the airways as a person sleeps, causing snoring among other symptoms

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), or people who have been sezually abused as a child or have other types of trauma

General anxiety disorder

Panic disorder

Stopping antidepressants

You may also be more likely to have it if a family member has it.

Many sleep disorders are linked to sleep paralysis, and even just having a disrupted sleeping pattern – for example, because of shift work or jet lag – can bring it on.

When to see a doctor

The NHS says see your GP if you have anxiety about sleeping, in fear of paralysis, or are tired all the time because of it.

Sometimes, treatment starts at the root cause. For example, PTSD can be treated.

You may be referred to a specialist in sleep medicine, who can sometimes prescribe antidepressants.

“Taking this type of medicine at a lower dose can also help with sleep paralysis,” According to the NHS, this does not necessarily mean that you have depression.

You may also be referred to cognitive behavioural therapy.

There are some things you can do to avoid it.

Sleep paralysis is often linked to other sleep disorders. It’s worth reorganizing your sleep schedule.

It is important to have the same bedtime, wake up time and pre-bed time every day. You also need six to eight hours of sleep each night.

The NHS recommends that you avoid large meals, caffeine, smoking, alcohol, or caffeine before bed, as well as exercising within four hours.

General “sleep hygiene” may also help, which means making sure you are giving yourself the best environment to sleep in.

