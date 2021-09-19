For its strong potency, Sam Adams’ new drink is banned in 15 states.

Samuel Adams has created a new kind of beer, and It’s getting some pushback around the country. Utopias from the Boston brewery has a 28% alcohol level, which makes it illegal in 15 states. A new version of Utopias is released every two years, and the latest vintage is the 12th iteration. This beer is barrel-aged, and it contains 2,000 pounds of cherries. It has a distinct tart flavor.

The Michigan Balaton cherries are one of the varieties used, making it a highly sought-after beer for foodies. Samuel Adams will release Utopias in October, but committed fans will be faced with two obstacles. Firstly, because alcohol limits vary according to states, Utopias beer batches aren’t shipped to Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont or West Virginia, according to Sam Adams’ website.

Sam Adams is releasing a beer that’s so strong it’s currently illegal in 15 US states. $240.00 per bottle — Henry Santoro (@HenrySantoro) September 17, 2021

Not only that, but beer lovers will pay handsomely for the brew. Utopias’ suggested retail price is $240 per 25.4-ounce bottle. That is nearly $10 an ounce. These limited-edition beers are unique and can be enjoyed in novelty, but the logistics are not easy.

Utopias may be worth the effort. Matt Simpson, owner of beer consulting firm The Beer Sommelier, told CBS MoneyWatch that these “high gravity” beers are painstakingly brewed, making it an exceptional drinking experience. “They hit it out of the park on their first try,” Simpson stated. “They really made a good beer, which is exceedingly hard to do. So the base beer alone is really good. It’s rich, it’s complex. And it’s very, very strong. It’s certainly a sipper. But then, they aged it in various barrels like spirit barrels, and it adds even more complexity and enjoyment to the product.” Simpson said.