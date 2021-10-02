What Alan and Kirlyam Do for a Living in 90 Day Fiance

Kirlyam Cox appears content to be a stay at home mom. However, Alan Cox, her husband is a photo-simulation specialist as well as a project manager. His website. His production company, O9o7 Productions, is also his videographer and photographer. Alan noted that filming is a very stressful job. “90 Day Fiance,” he “provided video footage and photography for TLC.” Clearly,He has some major skills behind the camera!

Salary.com reports that a photo-simulation specialist can expect to make a salary somewhere around $86,000-$105,000 based on education and experience, along with location. We can safely say that Alan’s wife of eight years, Enzo, is able to afford to raise their sons Liam and Enzo.

The 7th of September will see the “90 Day Fiance”Kirlyam posted a touching tribute to her favorite man on her 8th anniversary. InstagramFeed.