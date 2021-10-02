Kate Hudson Welcomes Baby No. 4 with Danny Fujikawa

It is Kate HudsonReady for baby number 4 with your fiance Danny Fujikawa? According to one magazine, the actress was “hoping to add another baby” to her and Fujikawa’s life shortly after their wedding. Gossip CopYou will find all the details you need to know the truth about this story.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Excited for Another Child?

“Kate & Danny: Wedding And A Baby”The headline is from Star. According to the outlet they are ready to move quickly after their impending marriage ceremony. Hudson is told by an insider that the wedding will take place. “something beachy, barefoot in the sand…beautiful but carefree surrounded by family and friends.”

According to a source, Hudson and Fujikawa will soon be having their second child together shortly after the wedding. “It’s no secret among her friends that Kate’s been yearning to have another child,”The tipter leaked. Apparently, Hudson’s family is completely on board with the idea of another kid, including her mom, Goldie Hawn. “Goldie says Kate and Danny are the perfect match!”The insider adds

Is Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa really having another child?

This story is true, or lies? It’s true that Hudson and Fujikawa are engaged, happy, and will probably have a lovely wedding. It’s a bit rude for the tabloid to jump straight to speculation about a pregnancy. “insider.”

Hudson stated in the past that she’s open to having more kidsBut, “I don’t know if I’m done [having kids] yet,”Hudson confessed to it in an episode Ellen DeGeneres Show. Essentially, Hudson and Fujikawa’s future could certainly include another baby, but the tabloid’s making a blind assumption about something that’s none of its business.

The History of False Pregnancy Rumors

It’s apparent Star doesn’t actually have the “insiders” it quotes for most of its articles, as there has been a slew of false pregnancy rumors from this tabloid. Gwen Stefani was once in bedrest due to stress from being pregnant with twins. Stefani was actually perfectly healthy and not pregnant.

The tabloid Also claimed Meghan Markle was placed on bed rest as she expected twin girls. “Meghan is expecting not one baby but two,”According to an insider. This story was totally bogus. Markle and Prince Harry were expecting a baby girl, not twins, and she didn’t have any sort of experience close to the tabloid claims. It almost seems that the magazine is hoping to have a successful pregnancy story.