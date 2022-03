Ground bison is full of flavor and is leaner and more tender than beef.





Bison meat can be used like beef.



Rachel MacPherson







Bison meat is flavorful, tender, and delicious and can be used the same way as ground beef.

The fat in bison is finer, so the meat is marbled well despite being having less saturated fat and being leaner than beef.

Bison is a bit sweeter than beef with no gamey flavor, so we use it in chili, nachos, tacos, bibimbap bowls, and burgers.

It’s high in iron, protein,



zinc



, vitamin B12, and selenium.