Wes Ramsey Opens Up About His Dream Come True Movie | Potential Spoilers Ahead

General Hospital (GH) spoilers and updates tease that Wes Ramsey shared the movie, which he considered as a “dream come true.” The actor took to Instagram as he recalled this amazing experience.

Ramsey was talking about the movie, Deliverance Creek, during an interview with Scenester TV. Nicholas Sparks produced the Lifetime movie. He is known for writing classic books such as A Walk to Remember, The Notebook and The Notebook.

The actor said that this movie was the author’s first time working on a TV project. Sparks was also a big fan. He then shared the plot of the 2014 Western movie, which revolved around “the story of survival during the Civil War.” In the film, Wes Ramsey took on the role of a “sheriff in town who’s trying to keep law and order while bad things are happening.”

Wes Ramsey’s Dream Come True

The General Hospital star said he had a wonderful experience when he became part of that film. He celebrated the occasion by posting a picture of himself playing his character back on Instagram. He posted of him playing his character back them on Instagram and captioned it, “7 yrs ago tonight. It was a dream come true making this one.”

As for Ramsey’s alter ego, Peter August is wreaking havoc in Nixon Falls. He’s the type of person who doesn’t take lying lightly. Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), is now learning this lesson the hard way, and Phyllis Caulfield(Joyce Guy), has been caught up in it all. Phyllis was tied to Nina at Tan-O. Peter dropped the bombshell about Mike’s (Maurice Benard) true identity and Phyllis is more than shocked.

Tying them up wasn’t enough for Peter. After tying them up in The Tan-O he gagged the women and then lit a match. After a lengthy argument with Jasper “Jax” Jacks (Ingo Rademacher), Mike arrived. However, the pub was already engulfed with fire so saving Nina or Phyllis is not an easy task.

Elsewhere, Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) will turn to Harmony Miller (Inga Cadranel) for answers about who Peter used to crash Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison) plane. Sam will give Harmony the benefit of the doubt, but she insists that she tell the truth.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with General Hospital right now. For General Hospital spoilers and news, keep checking back often.