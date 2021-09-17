Photos Of Michael Schumacher During His Skiing Accident Taken & Sold For $1 Million By Friend

A ‘friend’ who betrayed Michael Schumacher tried to sell a secret photo of the stricken F1 legend for $1 million. Schumacher, 52, was injured in a skiing accident in December 2013 in the French Alps.

After crashing into a rock while traversing an off-piste area, Schumacher, a seven-time champion in skiing, was placed in a medically induced stupor. He was not allowed to return home to Switzerland until June 2014. His family, including Corinna, wanted to keep his recovery secret.

Corinna did not know that the ‘friend’ of her husband would try to commit the ultimate betrayal. In December 2016, media outlets in Europe were reportedly offered the chance to publish the first pictures of the German icon since his fateful accident.

RTL reported that the suspect took pictures of Schumacher while he was lying in bed motionless and then allegedly smuggled them out of his Geneva residence to be sold to outlets in an act of greed.

German prosecutors in Offenburg later confirmed that “an unknown person” had taken “secret” pictures and had been offering them for “high amounts of money”. The treacherous act triggered an investigation where prosecutors described it as a “violation of his personal range of life” and a breach of his privacy.

At the time, Schumacher’s manager Sabine Kehm declined to get the family embroiled in the issue: “Michael’s health is not a public issue, and therefore we will not comment on it,” she said.

However, the issue of photos of the former Ferrari driver arose again in 2019 when son Mick, himself now in F1 with Haas, lambasted fake online family pictures. According to the snaps, he and his sister Gina were seen as young children with their father.

“These photos are often published because they supposedly show me as a child with my father,” he said on social media. “To clarify: these pictures here do NOT show me, and neither do they show Gina.”