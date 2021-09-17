Lil Nas X Debut Album Sparks Controversy With ‘Give Birth’

It’s official — Lil Nas X has “given birth” to his debut album, and fans are ecstatic. The 22-year-old rapper announced the arrival on Instagram earlier today after promoting his maiden record with a running joke about being pregnant – sharing photos of himself with a fake bump and even holding a baby shower.

Last night he shared the news that he was going into labor with his 10.7 million Instagram followers. He also gave fans a glimpse into the delivery suite on TikTok, where he had a bop to Scoop, a Montero song featuring Doja Cat.

To announce Montero’s arrival, the Old Town Road singer, one of the most prominent LGBT figures in pop, posted a video to Instagram of himself being wheeled into the hospital. Doctors raced to deliver Montero, who was in perfect condition. The pop star hugged and kissed the record as doctors gave it to him.

Lil Nas X captioned the post: “BABY MONTERO IS HERE!!!” Welcoming the arrival in the comments of the Instagram video, musician Sam Williams said: “I hate you and love you fr this and I’m so proud of you simultaneously.”

MTV’s official Instagram account also left a comment reading: “I’m a proud uncle.” Others joked about the doctors using the highly scientific word “bussy” – queer culture slang for a man’s bum – during the delivery.

The musician’s marketing has been a masterclass in how to stand out from the crowd, with one of his tactics being to pose as a lawyer offering potential financial compensation for those that “hate Lil Nas X” is “single, lonely and miserable.”\

Since the album dropped, fans have been raving about it on Twitter, The birth of Montero caps a period of stunning success for Lil Nas X, a two-time Grammy winner.

On Sunday, he was nominated for five awards at the MTV Video Music Awards and scooped the top prize of Video of the Year for Call Me By Your Name.