Wendy Williams Show DJ Fired Shares a Reunion Pic with Host, Clearly Doesn’t Want to Hear About TV Problems

Even if you’re not a long-time fan of Wendy Williams ShowYou probably already know that the host of the show has been the subject to rumors. Reports contradictory As she is not allowed to return to her beloved talk show, she had to go to court for a few things. But with Williams’ series having been canceled In February, the show will be rerun (to be replaced with guest host Sherri Shepherd’s new show). SherriWilliams, in the fall, has now reunited again with DJ Boof, a former employee who seems not to be interested in Williams’s TV show problems.

What Happened when Wendy Williams Reunited with Her Former Show DJ?

DJ Boof, who used his trade to make his living on the internet, died just a few days ago Wendy Williams ShowBefore being fired just before Season 12 began up in 2020., took to his Instagram Page to see one of the most recent glimpses at Wendy Williams, since Wendy was forced to take a long season-long hiatus from her daytime talk show due to a variety of health issues. And they seem to be doing just fine. We can also discuss the photo DJ Boof shared below.

As you can see, both Williams and Mr. Boof appear to be free of any potential awkwardness over his firing, with both of them laughing / smiling and looking to be having a grand ol’ time sitting with one another again. If rumors that he was let go were true, then it would make sense. Williams and Boof had started dating.

At any rate, it’s nice to see Williams having fun and doing more than Relaxingly eating a salad She did, as we saw in an Instagram post she shared with her son in Jan. I can only imagine that she told Boof tales about all of her experiences. Recent issues that concern her show He may have lent Williams an ear, as the crying laughing emoticon he shared in his caption suggests.

Williams has had a difficult time with her talk show in recent months, as I mentioned above. Gast hosts have been Since the beginning, filling in The 13th season, Williams was too ill with a variety of illnesses to appear on her own series. There have been disturbing rumors about her health, and her future with her nameake series. It was only late February that it was finally revealed that Williams would be leaving the show.

Williams is also involved in personal legal proceedings as she seeks to recover. Williams filed for a temporary injunction in February. Restraining order against her bank After Williams was informed by bank officials that Williams might require a conservatorship to manage her finances, she requested an order to be stopped from officials at the bank from preventing her from having access to her money.

Howard Bragman, a former media mogul, was also issued a cease-and-desist letter by the ex-media maven. He had made comments which were supposedly on Williams’ behalf after it was announced that her show would be ending soon. The letter, obtained by The U.S. Sun ), Bragman wasn’t authorized to speak for her, with an anonymous source also stating that Bragman had never actually been hired by Williams and had been posing as her representative to several outlets.