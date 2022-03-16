Duran Duran Announces a North American Headline Tour with Nile Rodgers

Duran Duran is heading on the road to support their 2021 Album with a 14-date North American headline TourFuture Past.

The band will be joined on eight dates by Chic and Nile Rodgers, which includes a stop at Madison Square Garden.

Duran Duran will open the tour in Welch (Minnesota) on August 19, with a performance at the Treasure Island Amphitheater. They will make stops in Chicago (and other cities), Toronto, Washington, D.C. Fort Worth, Las Vegas and San Francisco during August and September. On Sept. 11, the tour will conclude with a final show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. Rodgers and Chic won’t be available for the Las Vegas or Los Angeles shows.

The Duran Duran 2022 North American tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. EST Friday, March 25th. Tickets for New York’s Madison Square Garden and Phoenix’s Footprint Center will go on sale later in the day at 12 p.m. local time.

Since the publication ofFuture PastDuran Duran are celebrating forty years of longevity since the 1981 release of their self-titled debut. Earlier this year, the new wave band members — including vocalist Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, guitarist Andy Taylor, bassist John Taylor, drummer Roger Taylor, as well as former guitarist Warren Cuccurullo — were nominated for inclusion in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

“This distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades,” Le Bon said.

Duran Duran 2022 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 19 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater*

Aug. 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center*

Aug. 22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage*

Aug. 23 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*

Aug. 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

Aug. 26 – Columbus, OH @ WonderBus Music & Arts Festival

Aug. 30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas

Sept. 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas

Sept. 4 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center*

Sept. 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center*

Sept. 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Sept. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Sept. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

* With Nile Rodgers, CHIC