Wendy Williams Shares Glam Photo Amid Absence From Show

How you doin’, Wendy Williams? Because you’re looking stylish as ever!

The 57-year-old shared a fashion-forward Instagram photo on April 6, while in the midst of her absence from The Wendy Williams Show.

In the snapshot, Wendy is seen sporting a cheetah print coat with a matching Louis Vuitton bag. She paired the look with a simple black dress and a glowing smile, captioning the moment, “Ready.”

Wendy’s post comes six months after it was announced that the TV personality would be taking time off from her eponymous talk show due to “ongoing medical issues.”

During her absence, numerous celebrities—including Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings and Michael Rapaport—appeared as guest hosts in her place. On Feb. 22, Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein announced that Sherri Shepherd, who also guest hosted for Wendy during her medical leave, will be getting a new talk show that will take over The Wendy Williams Show‘s current time slots.