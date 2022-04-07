After Split From Alina, 90 Day Fiancé’s Caleb Greenwood Revealed He’s Hanging Out With Another Popular Franchise Couple

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5 recently released the first part of its tell-all special, and every member of the cast save one couple was involved in some way. The two excluded, Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kozhevnikova, weren’t invited after Alina’s racist social media posts resulted in TLC removing their storyline from the show. After missing the tell-all, Caleb shared an update on social media about his whereabouts, and revealed that he’s actually hanging out with another popular franchise couple.

As we’ve seen from Angela Deem’s infamous Vegas hangouts (that occasionally end in Angela cutting her friend Jojo out of her life ), it’s not at all uncommon to see 90 Day Fiancé stars hanging out in the wild. That said, Caleb Greenwood was not spending time with two who were also on his season of Before The 90 Days. Instead of taking part in the tell-all special and being grilled by Shaun Robinson like she did with Gino Palazzolo and others for their actions during and after the season, he was enjoying some tacos! Check out his Instagram post:

Caleb didn’t just meet up with David and Annie for tacos, but also tagged Jasmine Pineda to bring her in on the fun. Jasmine commented, saying she’d love for them to save her some vegan tacos, though it’s safe to say that she didn’t mean that literally. Even if Jasmine were living in Michigan with Gino, a trip to Scottsdale for tacos feels a bit excessive.

David and Annie taking time to hang out with Caleb Greenwood raises some interesting questions about his future in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, at least in my opinion. It’s fair to say that David and Annie are one of the top couples in the franchise, and while I’m not sure they have any influence on TLC’s decisions, they are well-liked by fans (as evidenced by David and Annie getting their own spinoff ) and could warm them up to the idea of seeing more of Caleb.

I also think it’s fair to say that while Caleb Greenwood rubbed some 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days fans the wrong way at first, he won over many others with how he handled his relationship with Alina Kozhevnikova. The two decided to meet in person after years of an online friendship, and while Caleb was willing to try, he ultimately revealed to Alina that he wasn’t so sure if a relationship between them (despite some bedroom chemistry that fans found awkward ) would work.

Essentially, he wasn’t aware of the level of care required for Alina’s form of dwarfism and felt the need to be upfront that he didn’t feel capable of taking that on. That moment showed a level of maturity for Caleb, and moments of maturity are rare in the franchise.

Ultimately, things between Caleb and Alina didn’t work out, which might be why he’s still making a point to be seen with others in 90 Day Fiancé. Perhaps he’s looking to find love abroad once more, and is hoping for another season to show that journey? I’m sure there are some fans who’d like to see that, especially after his season was cut short following Alina’s social media controversy. This season of Before The 90 Days is nearly at an end, however, so fans may need to check out the 2022 TV schedule for some new viewing options.