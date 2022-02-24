Well, Actually, These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Know-It-Alls

The Zodiac is like a celestial fluorescent light —glaring and unflattering. Its piercing glow can reveal a lot: some good, some bad, and a lot of ugly. These horoscopic insights can be unpleasant at first, but they serve a larger purpose.

We can use these Zodiac traits as a framework for self-improvement. They help us fortify the positive and weed out the negative. Ultimately, they allow us to know ourselves fully.

The Zodiac can also fill us in on who thinks they know everything.

Sniffing Out The Know-It-Alls

Any sign can be susceptible to know-it-all syndrome. But some celestial clues can indicate who is most at risk. These clues lie in planets and sign modalities.

Two planets that signal a smart-aleck are Uranus and Mars. Uranus governs new perspectives and challenges to the status quo. Those with negative spatial relationships to this planet can struggle to see others’ viewpoints. As a result, they appear stubborn and behind the times.

Similarly, Mars dictates passion, aggression, and raw energy. Those closely related to Mars can be demanding, impulsive, and hotheaded. They rarely use a filter and have no problem speaking their mind.

A sign’s quality also matters. Zodiac signs can have a fixed, cardinal, or mutable modality. Unsurprisingly, fixed signs are the most stubborn. They are literally “fixed” in their ways and slow to change their perspectives.

Finally, we look at a sign’s ruling element. Earth signs are especially grounded and fastidious, which can quickly turn into obstinance. Fire signs have great confidence and passion that can lead to similar effects.

We can sniff out the smarty pants with ease using these determining factors.

1. Leo: Fixed, Fire, And Sun

This author rightfully places their own Sun sign, Leo, at the top of this astrological call-out sheet. The stars speak for themselves. Leo is a fixed fire sign whose ruling body is the Sun. As such, they are deeply confident and self-assured.

Additionally, the Sun rules the ego. So, this self-assurance can quickly turn into full-blown egotism when left unchecked. Leo’s intentions are usually pure. They don’t seek to be right out of malice; they just can’t stand being anywhere but center stage.

2. Aries: Cardinal, Fire, And Mars

Next up on the list is a fellow fire sign, Aries. Aries’ modality is cardinal, and generally speaking, these signs are relatively receptive to new ideas. Cardinal signs are the trendsetters and go-getters. However, Aries tends to be the most open to new ideas of their own design.

Paired with their ruling planet, Mars, Aries can come across as aggressive and strong-willed. These signs are competitive and confrontational. So, they’ll have virtually no problem explaining (in great detail) how wrong you are.

3. Scorpio: Fixed, Water, And Pluto

As a water sign, Scorpios are naturally more emotional and intuitive. But while their feelings might always be in flux, their perspectives are usually set in stone. A Scorpio holds their moral code and beliefs to an extremely high standard, and little can sway their opinions.

Moreover, Scorpio’s ruling planet is Pluto. This planet governs transformations and the subconscious. Scorpios are keenly aware of power dynamics and others’ weaknesses, making them ruthlessly blunt and brash.

4. Taurus: Fixed, Earth, And Venus

Finally, we have Taurus, a sign famous for its stubborn nature. Taurus is a fixed earth sign, making them incredibly grounded, reliable, and persistent. This also makes them bullheaded and deaf to criticism. Indeed, these hard-working signs can be equally hard to work with.

Taurus doesn’t even have a surplus of self-confidence. In fact, they’re fairly modest and often introverted. Their know-it-all syndrome stems from a refusal to acknowledge they might be wrong. It’s their way or the highway, as far as they’re concerned. Don’t like it? Pick a different route.

The Universal Sign Of Strong Will

(Melanie A. Davis)

Additionally, another tell-tale indication could affect any member of the Zodiac. This isn’t a Sun, Moon, or Ascendant sign. Instead, it’s a spatial relationship with Uranus.

We can determine our Zodiac profile’s spatial relationships through our natal charts. These charts reveal squares and oppositions—two negative aspects—that occurred in the sky at the exact moment of our birth.

If any of your three main star signs squared or opposed Uranus when you were born, then you might be at risk of know-it-all syndrome. This signals a difficulty in adopting new perspectives or dealing with the unplanned. Individuals with these aspects don’t like change—especially when it conflicts with their beliefs and perceptions.

For example, the above natal chart depicts a Gemini Sun opposed to Uranus and a Virgo Moon squared to Uranus. This individual is likely outgoing. They enjoy showing off their intelligence and charm.

Internally, they feel a sense of responsibility for themselves and others. They feel as they know what’s best. So, they take it upon themselves to reaffirm that idea. Both signs are insecure on their own. It’s their relationships with Uranus that give them a fierce know-it-all streak.

Still, we’re all at risk of letting our strong will get the best of us. No matter our Zodiac profiles, it’s best to navigate life with an open heart and mind. In the universal scheme of things, we actually know very little.

The quicker we all realize that, the smarter we’ll all be.

More From Suggest

What’s The Most Hated Zodiac Sign? It’s Not Who You Think

These Are The 4 Most Toxic Couples In The Zodiac, According To The Stars

Brace Yourself For An Emotional Rollercoaster: It’s Pisces Season