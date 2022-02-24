Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Acquires Lifestyle Company The Home Edit

Reese Witherspoon’s woman-centric media brand Hello Sunshine has snapped up The Home Edit, a lifestyle and organizational company founded by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the companies announced on Wednesday.

The move marks the first acquisition for Witherspoon’s company since Hello Sunshine was sold for a whopping $900 million to Candle Media, the next-generation media company run by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs and backed by Blackstone. When the purchase of Hello Sunshine was announced in August, Candle Media had not yet been given a company name.

In a statement, the companies said the acquisition would expand Hello Sunshine’s direct-to consumer offerings. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese’s Book Club and the newly launched RBC App where book fans can interact.

Shearer and Teplin started their organizing business six years ago to combine home organization with a “unique design aesthetic.” “Hello Sunshine plans to support and accelerate The Home Edit’s rapid growth as a lifestyle brand through additional content and commerce offerings, and creating more ways for audiences to engage with the brand,” the statement said.

“After working alongside Clea and Joanna for years and watching them develop their remarkable brand and business, we are thrilled to officially welcome the incredible The Home Edit team to Hello Sunshine,” said Witherspoon, founder of Hello Sunshine, in the statement. “The Home Edit has connected with audiences in so many meaningful ways through their brilliant content and product offerings. They strive to make everyone’s life easier and more joyful. I am thrilled that Hello Sunshine and Candle Media are going to enable them to expand their business to reach an even larger audience.”

Said Mayer and Staggs, co-chairmen and co-CEOs of Candle Media, “The Home Edit and Hello Sunshine are a perfect match and this forward-thinking acquisition reflects Hello Sunshine’s commitment to growing distinctive story-driven consumer brands and serving their women-centered audience in innovative ways.”

We’ve been such huge fans of Hello Sunshine for years and had the pleasure of working alongside them on our Netflix series,” said Shearer and Teplin in the statement. “They share our vision for what’s possible as we continue to grow The Home Edit and we’re overjoyed to be able to build the next chapter of this company together.”