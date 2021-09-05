Welcome to Plathville Season 3 Moriah Plath Chooses Olivia over Parents For First Important Event!

Plathville is your home Fans were able to witness all the drama between Ethan and Micah Plath as well as their parents. The past few years have seen many ups and fall between Kim and Barry Plath, as well their oldest children. Recently, Ethan’s wife Olivia Plath has been open about attending therapy and setting boundaries.

Olivia is beginning to see the consequences of the boundaries she has set up to protect herself against her in-laws. You can find out more about Olivia here. Sneak PeakWatch the next episode of Plathville is your home! Moriah finds herself in a tough spot. The 19-year-old speaks out about her band and the first time she performed in a show. Olivia wants to see her sister-in-law perform with her band. Although Olivia is keen to support Moriah’s cause, she also realizes that Kim or Barry might also be there.

Moriah Plath makes a difficult call.

In a confessional, Olivia explains, “Boundaries are really messy things, especially when it comes to family. And my boundary for Moriah’s gig is that I would love to play with her, but I’m not ready to do that if I have to see her parents there. It’s a really hard thing to say to Moriah because it does put her in the middle where she has to make a choice.”

Moriah is unsure if Kim and Barry will be attending the concert when Olivia asks. While she wants to have her family there, there’s still plenty of conflicts. Having her family there wouldn’t necessarily be easy, especially with it being her first concert. She said, “I mean, I haven’t really thought of that. I think that maybe. I dunno, like, I wish my little sisters could be there and Ethan can come.”

Moriah hears Olivia openly about this, she says. “To be completely honest, I really don’t want to see your parents. Like, I don’t feel like I’m at a place where I’ve healed enough to see them. But I’m not going to be like, ‘Oh Moriah, I’ll play with you, but that means your parents can’t be there.’”

Moriah decides that Olivia should attend her first concert. She adds, “It’s my first concert. I just want it to be like, okay, I’m going to get through it and the whole world doesn’t have to see it. Like, my parents don’t have to be there. I know there’ll be a bunch in the future where like, there’ll be more opportunities.”

Moriah points out that Olivia’s organizational skills will help the first concert go more smoothly, which is important. She hopes that her parents will be able to attend another concert. For now, Moriah says, “My parents will just have to understand, ’cause I can’t just go around being scared of what everybody else is going to feel like or be offended or hurt or whatever.”

