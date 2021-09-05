Jennifer Lopez Furiously Tells Alex Rodriguez Stop Talking About Her Breakup!

Is it? Jennifer Lopez, you tired of it? Alex Rodriguez Talking about her? One tabloid reports that Lopez is ready to give up on her ex-fiance. Gossip Cop investigates.

This week’s edition of Star reports Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s split is getting messy. According to the tabloid, Rodriguez is spilling all the details of his and Lopez’s relationship to anyone that will listen. In a recent interview, Lopez said that he was a former MLB player. “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership,” He added that he was “grateful” for her.

Lopez insists that Rodriguez is not her boyfriend and she doesn’t want to talk about him. Lopez recently reunited her with Ben Affleck, and it seems like she has completely moved on. “A-Rod can’t take a hint,” An insider’s guide to the magazine “Jen’s made it clear to Alex — and to the rest of the world, for that matter — that Ben is her everything now.”

Lopez has recently Did a social media sweepRodriguez’s public accounts were deleted. “But he’s still talking about her,” The snitch confides in you “she just wants him to stop!”The outlet also notes that Lopez was complimented extensively by Affleck in a public interview shortly after Rodriguez’s split. “didn’t seem to mind” Then.

So, is it true Lopez is fuming over Rodriguez’s recent comments? It is highly doubtful. First of all, Rodriguez isn’t obsessively talking about Lopez. Rodriguez was just recentlyLopez?In an interview, he expressed gratitude to her for their time together. He also said that he and his family were grateful for the opportunity to meet. “have the opportunity to take that [experience] and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?’”

Other than that interview, there’s no evidence that Rodriguez has been speaking of Lopez publicly at all. But even if he were, Lopez doesn’t seem bothered. Lopez and Affleck have traveled the world together, and they seem to be in love with each other. We seriously doubt Rodriguez’s recent comments are even on her mind.

It isn’t surprising that Star This misleading report would have been published about Lopez and Affleck. The outlet claimed last year that Lopez and Affleck were misrepresented. Affleck was engaged to be married Ana de Armas, his then-girlfriend. The magazine then claimed that Affleck was is difficult to keep up with Lopez’s workouts. The tabloid even reported Affleck and Lopez’s relationship It was doomed for failure. Evidently, Star isn’t reliable when it comes to Lopez and Affleck’s relationships.