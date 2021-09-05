Fantasia Barrino’s Older daughter Zion feeds her little sister Keziah!

Sibling rivalry can be a common problem in many families, but the Barrino kids know nothing but love and support one another. Their adorable bond is melting fans’ hearts.
Fantasia Barrino is the mother of two daughters, Zion (singer) and Keziah (singer). It’s a bond that many can only imagine in movies.
In a recent photo posted on Keziah’s Instagram account, which has over 600,000 followers, the two sisters share a special moment as 20-year-old Zion bottle feeds her baby sister.
The photo shows Zion in a red sweatshirt with white writings on the front, while Keziah is in an adorable mustard onesie with tiny black and white flowers on it. A matching bow is also included.
Hanging from her neck is a white bib, matching her white socks and a beautiful little bangle on her tiny wrist. Fans were amazed by the connection between the girls and filled the comment section with their admiration.
They Write messages complimenting the girls on how adorable they looked, while others sent out red heart emojis. One fan wrote:
“She’s beautiful. Looks like her mother!”
The fan was right! The little girl, who is just a few months old yet, already looks like her mom. It seems that the Barrino girls share many of the same features.
Fantasia uploaded a lovely photo of Zion, standing between her mom & dad at Zion’s graduation in 2018. One could see the beautiful scene. uncanny resemblanceBetween her and her mother.
Fantasia has been married to her husband Kendall Taylor since 2015 and is a mother to three, daughter Zion, who she had at only 17, son Dallas and new daughter Keziah, who she shared new photos of recently. Taylor’s son Treyshaun is her step-mom.
They announced the pregnancy in November, then welcomed the little girl home in May.
The “American Idol” champion shared adorable first photos of her baby girl, noting that she did not want her to grow up yet because it would break her heart. Another photo showed a close-up of the little girl napping.
And it is a beautiful sight to see the mother gushing over her baby, seeing as she waited a long time for her to arrive. In an interview with People, Fantasia and her husband shared about their struggle with fertility.
They said they’d been trying for a while, and people had even advised her to go for In Vitro Fertilization. A doctor had informed them that she had a blocked fallopian tube, and so for a while, they stopped trying and left it to God. She continues:
“I kid you not, I forgot about it. And then I woke up one night, and I was just like, ‘Something’s different.'”
Fantasia took six pregnancy tests to be sure she was not dreaming. She and her husband were ecstatic that they would be welcoming their first child together. The couple announced their pregnancy in November and welcomed their little girl home in May.
And now, the new mother is looking forward to shedding some baby weight. Not much, though. The “I Believe” singer is thankful to her daughter because before she got pregnant with her, she did not have the curvy hips she is spotting now.