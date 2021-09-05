Fantasia Barrino’s Older daughter Zion feeds her little sister Keziah!

Sibling rivalry can be a common problem in many families, but the Barrino kids know nothing but love and support one another. Their adorable bond is melting fans’ hearts.

Fantasia Barrino is the mother of two daughters, Zion (singer) and Keziah (singer). It’s a bond that many can only imagine in movies.

In a recent photo posted on Keziah’s Instagram account, which has over 600,000 followers, the two sisters share a special moment as 20-year-old Zion bottle feeds her baby sister.

Singer Fantasia Barrino with her two daughters Zion & Keziah. Source: Instagram/ Keziah. Instagram/Fantasia Taylor| Source: Instagram/ Keziah Taylor | Instagram/Fantasia Taylor

The photo shows Zion in a red sweatshirt with white writings on the front, while Keziah is in an adorable mustard onesie with tiny black and white flowers on it. A matching bow is also included.

Hanging from her neck is a white bib, matching her white socks and a beautiful little bangle on her tiny wrist. Fans were amazed by the connection between the girls and filled the comment section with their admiration.