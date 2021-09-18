The extraordinary £1.9 million property of a Madness singer is up for sale, complete with a ‘all-gold basement bar.’

A ridiculous mansion and once home of a 1980s music legend is available to buy at an eyewatering £1.9 million, but that’s the price you have to pay for an all-gold underground bar.

Suggs is only a step beyond Camden Square, the home that Madness’s frontman Graham McPherson formerly owned.

The property was purchased by Suggs in 1981, five decades after the formation of the ska group in Camden Town.

He and his family had to move out of the property so it was amalgamated with two houses nearby, creating a 2,721-square-foot home. ft home which is on the market with Dexters at £1,950,000.

Following a recent renovation it now boasts a range of striking design features as well as floor-to-ceiling windows, two spacious receptions, three double bedrooms, and a bespoke kitchen, reports MyLondon.

Suggs even referred to his time at the property in his autobiography: “Finally we arrived in my newly purchased house in Camden. It had been part of the stables of the bigger house at the back…furniture at this point consisted of one jukebox with one record […] which did make our housewarming rather limited.

“The years flew by, and we had two lovely daughters, Scarlett and Viva. The Karmann Ghia [Volkswagen sports car] became too small and sadly had to go, as did the mews house.”

By far the most striking feature in the property is the underground bar down a staircase leading off the second reception, gilded with gold and resembling a 1920s speakeasy.

Inspired by the movie ‘The Shining’, the bar has an intricately designed ceiling, wood-paneled walls, and sheets of marbled lights that make it perfect for parties.

Oliver Sharpstone, director of Dexters Camden, said: “Camden is such a vibrant and artistic area. Everything you need is right here, from organic food shops to bars, restaurants, and performance venues, all in NW1.





“This mews house is a testament to the unique Camden art scene and is incredibly rare – thanks to its size, design, and history.



“We expect it would make the ultimate bachelor pad or a characterful family home. There will certainly be lots of interest in it.”

With such a unique feel and history, this home is undeniably a true House of Fun.