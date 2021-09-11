Wedding Planner Claims She Witnessed Bride’s Mother-In-Law Trying To Poison Her!!

A wedding planner recently revealed on social media that when she was planning for her new projects, she was stunned to notice broom’s mum’s attempts to poison her son’s new wife.

A wedding is one of the most precious events for a bride and groom. While weddings are supposed to be romantic, there are tons of dramas connected to it. We have seen several dramas going viral on social media relating to marriages. Whether it’s banning a family or friends or ruining any key moment, a wedding can be a magnet for a mess.

However, what has this time shocked the netizens. The users were left speechless when a wedding planner revealed that she witnessed the groom’s mother trying to poison her daughter-in-law.

Callie, a wedding planner and TikTok user under the username @_cal_cifer, revealed a terrifying experience she had during a wedding.

In her now-viral clip, Callie portrayed how the groom’s mother attempted to kill her daughter-in-law by offering her some food items she was allergic to. Callie quoted, “So at the wedding I worked, the future mother-in-law attempted to give a cupcake covered with coconut to the new bride who was severely, deathly allergic to coconut.”

Fortunately, the groom walked into the scene and was able to stop his mother. He knew that his new wife has a severe allergy to coconut. However, his mother’s behavior shocked him too.

The room turned absolutely silent, with the groom looking at his mother with a confused face. The bride was horrified at what was just going to happen. She could have lost her life on the most auspicious occasion.

However, the groom, after a while, reacted and started screaming at his mother, throwing the cupcake on the floor. He went on to yell and said, “You are a terrible person. You have never been a supportive mother. This is a new low even for you. You could have sent my wife to the hospital.”

The mother instantly retaliated, justifying her action as an accident. She then quickly moved to her seat, grabbed her things, and left the wedding party.

Callie’s video went viral, and it got the attention of the netizens. The clip has got a million views, and the users have left their views in the comment section.