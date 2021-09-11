Sharna Burgess Kisses Brian Austin Green on Steamy Photo – Dancing With the Stars Pro!

Sharna Burgess cannot keep her hands from Brian Austin Green, boyfriend of Sharna. The Dancing with the StarsPro snuggled up with her man for a smooch in romantic photos with the Beverly Hills, 90210 Thursday is Alum Day, when we declare them “end game” in the two-word caption. Burgess is returning to the DWTS ballroom will be the venue for the 30th ABC dance competition, which is scheduled to begin on Sept. 20, but it’s not confirmed. TMZ According to reports, Green will join her as a contestant.

Britt Stewart and Cheryl Burke are back for the female pros. Also, Jenna Johnson and Sharna Burgess will be returning. The season’s male pros are Artem Chigvintsev (Artem Chigvintsev), Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, and Pasha Pashkov. While Dancing with the StarsIt was confirmed by YouTube star Jojo Siwa and Olympian Sunie Lee that they will compete this season. Atlanta Real Housewives‘s Kenya Moore, Olivia Jade Giannulli, The BachelorIt is rumored that Matt James, NBA star Iman Schumpert, and’s Matt James are part of the cast.

Burgess & Green may be partners on the ballroom floors, but they first became public about their relationship in December. The Masked DancerMegan Fox, ex-wife to judge, filed for divorce in November. They share three sons, Noah, 8 years old, Bodhi, 7, Journey, 4, and they have been trying to co-parent since their split. Fox has since left Machine Gun Kelly and Green stated on Instagram recently that they get along. “great.”

“Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other, “In July, he wrote about his story. “We both work really hard to get along and co-parent well for our kids. Now stay safe and spread kindness and love.”Burgess would then share a touching tribute to Green on his birthday later in the month. “Mushy Instagram posts aren’t really your thing… but they are definitely mine so…”

“You are my best friend and my favorite human, it’s hard to imagine before you because this somehow feels like it just always was, “The dancer continued. “I truly never knew it could be like this. That my happiness could find a whole new level. That life and love and all things in between could feel so inexplicably deep and connected and transparent and …. Right.”