We know what happened to Will Smith after Oscar’s Slap.

According to reports, Will Smith took action after the Academy warned him that he would be kicked out of the Academy for at least 10 year. Smith stated in his resignation that he was “heartbroken,”per Deadline. “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,”It can be read in part. “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.”

The Academy will discuss any other discipline actions at its April 18 meeting. Deadline reports Smith’s Oscar won’t be removed. The Hollywood ReporterHe won’t likely be banned from future Academy Award nominations. One anonymous industry veteran told THR, however, that Smith’s name might not be attached to future projects. “Everyone would do the equation, ‘I’ve got Will Smith, but now I’ve got this baggage and they’re going to reshow the slap. Do I need that, and is so-and-so available?'”They agreed.

According to VarietySAG-AFTRA may also consider punishing Smith in any way. However, Rock is reportedly not interested in retribution. Per his decision, he decided not to bring charges against Smith. Variety, and a friend told the comedian Page SixThat he does not intend to sue the actor.