California Mom Performs Impromptu Comedy in Theatre After Projector Breaks

A California mom pulled off a miraculous rescue when a technical glitch prevented a movie from being shown on schedule. “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”He stepped in to save it.

It all happened when Tiffany King went to see Sandra Bullock’s new comedy. “The Lost City,” at a theater in Burbank. Zara, Zara’s 8-year-old girl, was with her.

“I know it’s a school night, but it starts at 7. No problem. Except there was a problem, because when we got there, it wasn’t starting,”King spoke.

The projector had broken down — a big problem, indeed.

“I was like, ‘I should go and talk to the crowd,’ and she’s like, ‘Yeah mom,’ and I was like ‘No, no I’m not going to do it, that’s crazy,’ And she was like, ‘No mom, do it. I dare you,’”King spoke.

And that’s just what the mom did. She walked up to the front of the crowd and began entertaining them. She is comfortable performing in front of crowds as a standup comedian and singer waitress.

King was a comedian and got some laughs during her movie theater performance.

However, her daughter was all that mattered at the time.

“There’s nothing I won’t do to make my child smile or make her happy,”King spoke.

King’sNew comedy album “Above Ground,”Comes out May 5.