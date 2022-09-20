WAYNE Brady is well-known for his comedy routines and host gigs.

Because of his popularity in Whose line is it Anyway? Viewers are interested in knowing more about Brady through Dancing With the Stars and Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Comedian Wayne Brady hosts CBS' Let's Make a Deal.

Wayne Brady is a comedian.

Wayne Brady was born June 2, 1972 in Columbus, Georgia. He is an American comedian and television personality.

Brady started appearing regularly on Whose Line is It Anyway? in 1998.

He was awarded an Emmy Award in 2003 for Outstanding Individual Performance in Variety or Music Program for his contribution to the program.

He started his own talk show on ABC, eponymously winning an award while starring in Whose Line?

The Wayne Brady Show aired from 2001 to 2004 for three seasons, before being taken off-air.

The comedian starred in How I Met Your Mother alongside Neil Patrick Harris in 2006.

Brady hosted the game program from 2007 to 2009, before Niecy Nash was hired on Don’t Forget the Lyrics!

After his stint on Don’t Forget the Lyrics, he assumed the role of presenter for Let’s Make a Deal.

His guest roles include The Bold and the Beautiful, Everybody Hates Chris and 30 Rock.

How much does Wayne Brady have in net worth?

Brady received four Emmy Awards in addition to his Whose Line? first honor.

He was nominated in 2009 for a GRAMMY award for his cover of Sam Cooke’s A Change is Gonna Come.

According to Celebrity Net WorthThe estimated fortune of the TV personality was $12 million.

Witney and Wayne Carson are paired up on DWTS' 31st series

Brady was also a Broadway star with roles in Chicago’s Kinky Boots.

Where is he now, anyway?

Brady stars in Whose Line even though it’s been decades since his death. He is also an executive producer of the program.

Brady continues to host Let’s Make A Deal, juggling multiple on-screen responsibilities.

He is currently competing on the 31st Dancing With the Stars Cycle.

He stars with Witney Carson as the DWTS champion season 19.

DWTS is not his first appearance on a reality television competition. He was crowned The Masked Singer’s second-season winner.