Eugenio Derbez Developing Workplace Comedy Series ‘They Came At Night’Vix+

Eugenio derbez is currently developing the workplace comedy show They Came at NightViX+ in the first-look partnership between 3Pas Studios, TelevisaUnivision.

TheyCame at Night is inspired by true events and it gives a behind-the-scenes look at the group of underdogs who went on to create the critically acclaimed Spanish version of the 1930 horror classic, Dracula. While Bela Lugosi filmed Dracula during the day on the Universal lot, at the end of each day another cast and crew arrived to make the same exact movie… only in Spanish. Cast and crew of Spanish used the same sets, costumes and a translated script. DraculaFilmed from dawn to dusk, the Spanish version was deemed superior.

Derbez will be the star of the comedy written and directed by Rob Greenberg, Bob Fisher (The Valet). Executive producers for 3Pas Studios will be Javier Williams, Ben Odell and Derbez. Production services They Came at Night will be handled by 3pas Studios’ Mexican production services company, Visceral.

“I have not worked in scripted Spanish language TV comedy for well over ten years and was looking for something really special to come back,”Derbez stated in a statement. “This story really jumped out at me because it tells the story of Latinos always having to accomplish more with fewer resources and harder conditions. It’s also a world we’ve never explored in Spanish language TV, Hollywood in the 30s but like every moment in US history, the Latinos were there and doing their part even if history forgot them. And of course, it’s ripe for so much humor…”

Rodrigo Mazon was ViX+’s Executive Vice President and General Manage. “exemplifies the wide range of storytelling and creative engine”That powers the premium streaming services adding, “As a media company dedicated to working with the highest-level creatives in Spanish-language, we are thrilled to bring this series to life with Eugenio, Ben, and the rest of the visionary and imaginative team at 3Pas. They Came at Night is just the beginning of our work together.”