Waukesha Parade Rampage Suspect Darrell Brooks Allegedly Ran Over Mother of His Child Days Earlier

A 39-year-old amateur rapper is in custody after allegedly driving into spectators at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, killing five people and injuring at least 48 others.

Police say Darrell Brooks deliberately plowed his SUV into the crowd.

An SUV that looks like the vehicle seen in the rampage also appears in one of Brooks’ music videos. Documents obtained by show Brooks has a history of allegedly using his SUV as a deadly weapon.

Just two days before the horror on Sunday, he was released from jail on $1,000 bail following an arrest for allegedly deliberately running over the mother of his child at a gas station.

Harrowing videos taken at the parade show chaos as the vehicle was seen speeding through the crowd.

A little girl in pink was dancing in the street when the SUV flashed by, narrowly missing her. Moments later, it plowed into a high school cheer team.

Meanwhile the band played on, apparently unaware of the carnage unfolding a block ahead of them.

Then, police cars came flashing by.

Another video taken from a window above the parade route shows the SUV ramming into another high school band playing Christmas music.

Also in the killer’s path: the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies — a popular troupe of local seniors.

“Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages,” said a statement from the troupe.

Virginia Sorenson, a 79-year-old retired nurse with six grandchildren, was one of the casualties from the group.

Parade-goers who had been enjoying the small town holiday tradition found themselves in a nightmare. Victims lay injured and dying in the street. There were cries of desperation, and people frantically searched for loved ones.

As the driver fled, narrowly missing more victims, a cop fired his gun three times.

The red SUV in the rampage was found in a driveway nearby with the front end damaged. Brooks was arrested a short distance away.

At first it was feared the rampage was an act of terrorism, but published reports say Brooks was fleeing after getting involved in a knifing.

Eighteen children remain in the hospital. The eldest fatality was an 81-year-old man.