How long does it take for antibiotics to work?

Antibacterials, also known as antibiotics, are drugs that fight bacteria-related infections.

But how long does it take them to get to work?

1 While antibiotics are effective in fighting bacteria-related infections they can’t be used to treat colds and flu. Credit: Getty

What is the average time it takes for antibiotics start to work?

Antibiotics work by killing bacteria or preventing them from spreading but it is important to remember that they do not work for everything.

They do not work for viral infections such as colds and flu, chest infections, ear infections in children, and most coughs and sore throats.

The antibiotics go to work right away, but that doesn’t mean the recipient will feel any better.

It varies on how quickly you heal from an antibiotic treatment. It also depends on the type of infection you’re treating.

Most antibiotics should not be taken for more than seven to fourteen days. In certain cases, shorter treatments may be effective.

Your doctor will determine the right antibiotic type and length of treatment for you.

What do I have to do to ensure that my entire course of antibiotics is completed?

Follow the directions on the pack or the leaflet that came with the medicine. Or as your doctor or pharmacist directs.

Even if you feel better, it is crucial that you continue with the entire course of antibiotics.

You run the risk that the infection will return if you don’t finish the course.

This can also prevent antibiotic resistance.

Don’t stop your antibiotic early without first talking with your healthcare provider.

You can forget to take an antibiotic, so take it as soon as possible and continue with your regular course.

But if it’s almost time for the next dose, skip the missed dose and continue your regular dosing schedule.

You should not double the dose in order to make up for one missed. This could increase side effects.

How soon should I feel better after taking antibiotics?

It all depends on the type and course of treatment and how well your body reacts.

You will feel much better at the end.

Talk to your doctor or pharmacist if you still don’t notice any improvement after completing the course.