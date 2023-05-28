Watch Time, channel and how to watch

The Indianapolis 500 is the biggest race of the IndyCar Series and takes place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts the IndyCar Series’ biggest race. Indianapolis 500 2023 will beginOn Sunday, May 28 at 12:45 pm ET. ET, and will air on NBC Peacock.

Marcus Ericsson was the second Swedish driver to win the Indy 500 last year. The IndyCar Series points standings show that he is having an excellent season. He has finished in the top 10 of every race this year. Ericsson is in contract negotiations with Chip Ganassi Racing as he heads into the race on Sunday.

500 miles. 200 laps. 33 drivers. They will leave their mark on history. It is the month of May. Here is the Indianapolis 500.#INDYCAR // #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/Zdel4Nezzl — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 22, 2020

“I have said it a couple of times that I would like to be treated in the same way as top drivers because I’m a driver who is a leader within this series,” Ericsson spoke to Motorsport.com. Ganassi is the place I’d like to be. “I think I deserve that.” Ericsson also said: “It would’ve been nice to have everything sorted already for the future, but I think – at least in my career – I’m used to running most of the season and not knowing what I’m doing the next season.”

Alex Palou, who won the GMR Grand Prix in early this month, is coming into the Indy 500 with plenty of energy. Palou placed ninth in last year’s Indy 500 and was second in race 2021. Palou is the favourite to win Sunday’s race, given his performance this year.

“We had a successful year in 2021 and a really good start to 2022 but were not able to maximize all of our resources,” Palou spoke in an American Legion interview in March. “We’d get many podiums until the very end of the year, but we wouldn’t win anything. This hurts a lot, because there is a big difference between finishing first and second. The team has a plan for the year. We have more experience. We are confident. And we work with some really, truly strong guys. I’m confident that I can win both the Indy 500, and the series championship. I already have one title, but this has just fueled a desire to win more. First, there is the Indianapolis 500. The Indianapolis 500 is the largest race of the season, as well as in motorsports racing. And I must win it.”