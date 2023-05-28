Home essentials scanning is now available at Walmart for just $189 – a savings of more than $100 on the $299.99 list price

WALMART reduced the price of a Dyson upright vacuum cleaner to just $189. That’s a savings of more than $100.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum – Originally listed at $299.99 but available now for just $189.99. That’s only $18 per month.

Online, Walmart is offering a special price on this vacuum cleaner.

The vacuum cleaner comes in pink and features a head that automatically adjusts to carpets or hard surfaces.

The dirt is removed by pressing a single button.

One customer was surprised to find that the vacuum had almost 1,500 5-star reviews. He wondered why he waited for so long before switching to Dyson.

This vacuum cleaner made my rug look like new. “I can walk on my hardwood floors without feeling any dirt under me!” The customer replied.

One so-called Dyson loyal owner loves the red tabs located on the vacuum that release the parts. This allows you to remove the vacuum without using any tools if you have accidentally picked up something.

“It’s almost a joy to vac [sic] “I’m very happy with my Dyson,” said the customer. The customer said, “It’s a great vacuum, it moves well, the tools are attached quickly and there is a long cord.”

“My only complaint is it’s heavier than my last one.”

Another pet owner left an equally positive review.

I have two black labrador retrievers and the shed a lot, particularly the one that is dark.

All other vacuums were clogged and the hair always wrapped around the roller. The vacuums never lasted for long, leaving clumps after spitting out the hair.

It was a great machine! The Dyson was amazing! It removed so much hair from my carpet that it looked brand new. It’s great!! ” The shopper replied.

Some customers have complained that the vacuum cleaner randomly stops while running.

I was very saddened by this vacuum. After 10 minutes, it stopped working. “It stopped working after 10 minutes,” said one customer.

“Power button wouldn’t stay on. It was cleaned and emptied. Only one rug was vacuumed. 10 min… that was all.”

A second customer said that they did not experience the same problem as the pet’s owner. They stated that “they don’t inform you that long hair will be caught in the rollerbrush in an area that is impossible to remove, and that the power roller would stop continuously rolling.”