Watch the schedule and see how you can watch

Coachella 2023 will live stream all six stages on Youtube for the first time in the festival history – here’s the schedule, lineup, and how to watch explained.

More than 750,000 people attend the three-day California Festival, which takes place in two weekends of April.

Bad Bunny will headline on Friday. Blackpink follows on Saturday. Frank Ocean performs on Sundays.

Gorillaz and Burna Boy will join them, along with Blondie. Eric Pryds. Bjork. Kal Uchis. So, here’s how to stream the festival, including information about the schedule and lineup.

You can live stream Coachella 2019 on YouTube

The 2023 Coachella will be live-streamed on the festival’s official YouTube channel. First stream begins at 12 am BST (4 pm PT) on April 14th.

The festival organizers have released separate live streaming from each of the six stages on both weekends, so fans around the world can watch the concerts in the comfort and privacy of their own homes.

During the second weekend, the live stream will kick off at the same time on Friday, April 21 before this year’s edition wraps up on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Head to Coachella’s official Youtube channel You can set up a notification before the stream starts or you can follow the festival through Instagram.

Coachella YouTube live benefits

There are several more perks that will come with this year’s Coachella live stream on YouTube.

As explained on its channel, make sure to join the streams for an “unmissable digital Coachella experience” with live chat, in-stream shopping, and exclusive content from different creators and artists.

You can subscribe to the Channel and receive the latest updates. Also, you’ll be informed about any merch drops in real time.

Coachella 2023 lineup

Coachella organizers have confirmed the full schedule and lineup for this year’s edition. Here’s a breakdown of the headlining artists and their performance times:

Friday

Record Safari (2.50pm-3.25pm)

Doechii (3:30pm-4:10pm)

Pusha T (4:30pm-5:15pm)

Becky G (5:45pm-6:30pm)

Burna Boy (7:05pm-7:55pm)

Gorillaz (8:35pm-9:50pm)

The Bad Bunny, 11:25pm (end).

Saturday

BRN LUXRY (2:00pm-2:00:55 pm)

Marc Rebillet (3:00pm-3:50pm)

070 Shake (4.20pm-5.05pm)

Charli 5:35pm-6.25pm

Rosalía (7:00pm-8:10pm)

BLACKPINK (End at 9:00pm)

SUNDAY

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs (2:30pm-3:15pm)

GloRilla (3:40pm-4:20pm)

Kali Uchis (6:00pm-6.50pm

Björk (7:25pm-8:40pm)

Frank Ocean (10.05 pm-end).

