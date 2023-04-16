What was the reason for Queen Eadgifu’s recasting in Seven Kings Must Die following The Last Kingdom? HITC investigates.

It’s always an odd feeling when you watch a new season or movie in a franchise only to discover that a performer doesn’t look quite how you remember. Upon close inspection… yeah, it’s not even the same person, is it?

If you’ve had this before, anticipate a degree of déjà vu while checking out Seven Kings Must Die, which serves as a sequel to the historical drama series The Last Kingdom.

Initially airing on BBC Two and then moving over to Netflix, this show has become a favorite among fans of genres, appearing alongside Vikings Valhalla in their favorites lists.

You may be distracted by a sudden casting change and find yourself scrambling to grab your smartphone. After The Last Kingdom, why was Queen Eadgifu cast in Seven Kings Must Die?

Due to conflicting schedules, Elaine Cassidy (43), an Irish actress who is 36 years old, replaced Sonya Cassidy as Queen Eadgifu in Seven Kings Must Die.

Sonya was not surprised by the casting change. You can also contact us by email. Her exit from a prior interview with Digital Fix

“It’s with a heavy heart that I say no, because of a scheduling conflict. The Last Kingdom was a great experience. I was a big fan of the show anyway, so it was really fun to kind of join those guys in beautiful Budapest.”

She continued: “And I really liked that character, I really enjoyed playing Eadgifu, but my time playing her was for season 5. Alas, someone else will be picking up that baton.”

Elaine Cassidy Joins Seven Kings Must Die

Seven Kings Must Die, directed by Edward Bazalgette brings familiar faces back while also managing some recastings.

Elaine is unlikely to be a stranger to certain viewers because she’s starred in a handful of notable projects over the years.

A Discovery Of Witches is a TV series starring Louisa De Clermont. Other shows include Intruder with Rebecca Hickey, No Offence with DC Dina Kowalska and Acceptable Risk by Sarah Manning.

She was also in the 2022 Netflix movie The Wonder (Rosaleen O’Donnell) which also starred Florence Pugh.

The Last Kingdom Season 6: Is it back?

Seven Kings Must Die, however, was not made as the final episode of the show. It served to conclude the entire series.

In this way, the movie wraps the narrative up and gives us a final goodbye to a tale that has been captivating from the very beginning.

Seven Kings Must Die can be viewed exclusively at Netflix.

