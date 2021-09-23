Watch the Cast of Bridesmaids Reunite for an Important Cause

Watch the Cast of Bridesmaids Reunite for an Important Cause
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

The cast of Bridesmaids is ready to paarrtyyy—to celebrate Register a Friend Day, that is.

And, no, we’re not talking about the kind with a Kitchen-Aid, but rather reminding pals to register to vote.

Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy and Annie Mumolo all reunited virtually Thursday, Sept. 23 to talk about the subject in a video shared by the nonpartisan organization I am a voter.

The subject was brought up during a video call between the co-stars, as they were discussing their goals for next year. Ellie said she’d already completed her objective of putting her name on more mailing lists, and Kristen expressed her desire to try dry shampoo.

“To piggyback off of Kristen, I’m going to stop washing my hair,” Rose joked, “and I’m going to stop washing my body and I’m just going to roll the dice.” 

But it wasn’t long before their meeting was crashed by a very special guest: Wilson Phillips!

Latest News

Previous articleBrits banned from buying halogen lightbulbs with average cost £100 to replace them
Next articleStranger Things star David Harbor Shares His Dramatic Weight Loss Secret

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder