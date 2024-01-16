Watch Episode 7: The Moment That Left Daisy Ridley in Tears – Prepare to be Moved to Tears Too!

The Reason Star Wars Episode 7 Left Daisy Ridley in Tears Will Make You Cry Too

The Emotional Impact of Daisy Ridley’s Role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Daisy Ridley has left a lasting mark on the “Star Wars” films, and not just in the minds and hearts of fans around the world. Her performance as Rey in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” struck a deep emotional chord within the actress herself. Despite her critical acclaim, Ridley has openly expressed the intense emotional impact of her role, revealing that it left her in tears. Let’s explore the reasons behind this powerful reaction.

The Critical Acclaim Surrounding Daisy Ridley’s Performance

Daisy Ridley’s portrayal of Rey in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” received widespread praise from critics. Udita Jhunjhunwala of Scroll.In described Ridley’s performance as a commanding presence, breathing vulnerability, fallibility, and personality into her role. Alan French from Sunshine State Cineplex similarly commended Ridley and her co-star John Boyega, emphasizing the heart and power of the characters they embodied. Despite facing online and in-person harassment, Ridley’s ability to carry the “Star Wars” franchise for three movies is a testament to her fine acting.

The Weight of Carrying a Massive Franchise

The immense responsibility of leading a beloved and monumental franchise such as “Star Wars” cannot be understated. As the central figure in one of the most iconic and cherished series in cinematic history, the pressure on Daisy Ridley was undoubtedly immense. The emotional weight of embodying a character as pivotal as Rey would undoubtedly have played a role in her intense reaction to the impact of her role.

Through a combination of talent, dedication, and an unparalleled ability to portray Rey’s strength and vulnerability, Daisy Ridley’s performance in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” left a profound emotional mark. The legacy of her portrayal will continue to resonate deeply with audiences, and her emotional investment in the role stands as a testament to her enduring impact on the franchise.