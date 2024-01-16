Stay Safe: Why Millions of Phone Owners Need to Bring ‘Extra Battery’ to Avoid Dangerous ‘Spying’ Attacks in Regular Locations

Beware Of Using Public Charging Stations! Protect Yourself From Juice-Jacking Scam

Travelers are often in need of charging their phones when on the go, but be cautious when using public USB cables, especially in places such as airports. Not all chargers can be trusted and it’s preferable to rely on your own charging devices to avoid the risk of falling victim to “juice-jacking”, a scam where the USB cables not only charge your phone but also connect to your device and steal data.

Understanding Juice-Jacking

Juice-jacking occurs when USB cables carry both power and data, allowing it to transfer data from your device without your knowledge. Cybercriminals often take advantage of public charging stations to carry out this scam, preying on individuals who are desperate to charge their phones while on the move. Despite the type of mobile device you use, whether an Android or an iPhone, a message will typically pop up asking if you trust the connection when connecting to a suspicious charging station.

Protecting Yourself

If you encounter a pop-up message prompting you to trust a connection from a charger or device that is not yours, it’s crucial to click the “don’t trust” option. Only click “trust” if you are willingly consenting to share data to a specific device. By being cautious and proactive, you can avoid falling victim to data theft while still being able to charge your phone in public places.

The FBI has also issued a warning against the use of free charging stations in airports, hotels, or shopping centers. They advise carrying your own charger and USB cord to use an electrical outlet instead, as some bad actors have discovered ways to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices through public USB ports.