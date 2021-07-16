“Warrior Nun” Season 2 Release Date | The Second Installment Is Coming Soon!

All the supernatural fantasy drama series lovers of Netflix, cheer up as your favorite show, “Warrior Nun” is gearing up for its second installment. After a booming entry to the Netflix world, stunning the viewers with its intense drama-loaded plot, it’s time for the sequel. So, when is “Warrior Nun” Season 2 landing, and what to expect from it? Check out all updates below –

“Warrior Nun” is one of the most-watched supernatural fantasy drama series on Netflix. Created by Ben Dunn, the first chapter of the show premiered on the streaming platform on July 2, 2021, and now is officially ready to make an action-packed comeback. The storyline of “Warrior Nun” is picked from the comic book series of Ben Dunn and the show features Alba Baptista as one of the lead characters.

“Warrior Nun” revolves around a quadriplegic orphan teen, Ava, who realized that a hallow embedded in her back supplies her with some supernatural powers. The plot is loaded with action-packed twists as Ava utilizes her abilities to suppress the attacks of demons. Season 1 was an absolute beauty for the fantasy lovers and now it’s time for the next installment.

“Warrior Nun” Season 2 Renewal Status

Soon after the official premiere of “Warrior Nun” Season 1 on Netflix, the creators quickly renewed the series for Season 2. As per the leaks, the writers are working at a high pace to bring out the most impressive plot to the fans in “Warrior Nun” Season 2.

“Warrior Nun” Season 2 Release Date

Nothing about the official release date of “Warrior Nun” Season 2 is confirmed yet. However, as per some inside sources, the development is underway and we can expect the return of “Warrior Nun” anytime in 2022.

“Warrior Nun” Season 2 Cast

Being a fantasy drama series, the show may bring some new faces in the next installment. While the main characters will surely reprise their roles. So, the cast of “Warrior Nun” Season 2 may include – Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, Toya Turner as Sister Mary, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, and more.

Stay connected with us to get updated with the latest news on “Warrior Nun” Season 2.