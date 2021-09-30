Walter Presents Inks Multi-Territory Deal With Italy’s Mediaset

Foreign-language drama streamer Walter Presents has inked a multi-territory deal with Italy’s largest commercial broadcaster Mediaset for five of its programs for the 2022/23 period.

Shows include The Silence Of Water, Rosy Abate, Codename Solo, Love And Sacrifice and Winds Of Passion, all of which will be made available on the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel in the U.S. and Canada, and on Comcast Xfinity X1 and Roku in the U.S. The Silence Of Water will also launch in Australia on Stan and in New Zealand via TVNZ.

The Silence Of Water centres on the disappearance of a teenager that becomes the starting point of an investigation shining a light the dark side of a small village by the sea. Rosy Abate tells the story of Rosy, presumed dead in an explosion, but actually she’s living in Liguria under a new identity but her life is turned upside down when she learns her son is alive. Codename Solo follows an undercover cop who has infiltrated the Italian Mafia in Rome.

“Mediaset have a long legacy of bringing popular and entertaining programming to Italian audiences and with an ever-growing appetite for Italian content worldwide,” said Walter Presents curator and co-founder Walter Iuzzolino. “I have no doubt that English-speaking audiences will eat up these five unique series.”

Claudia Marra, International Sales Manager of Mediaset Italy added: “We are excited to start this new collaboration with Walter Presents, a true authority in the international series landscape and we are happy to have some Italian dramas spread in the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It is a good moment for Italian content to travel and we trust audiences will appreciate our taste.

First launched in the UK in 2016 as a joint venture with Channel 4, Walter Presents now has 1,800 hours of programming including French mystery dramas, Icelandic crime shows and Japanese horror series.

