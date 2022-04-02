Walter Coblenz Dies: He Produced All the President’s Men

Walter Coblenz, Oscar-nominated Producer “All the President’s Men”Produced “The Candidate” “The Onion Field,” died March 16. He was 93.

Coblenz also produced Emmy-nominated Joseph Wambaugh TV miniseries adaption “The Blue Knight.”

After serving as assistant director and production manager on Robert Redford’s “Downhill Racer,”Redford was his next boss. “The Candidate” “All the Presidents Men,”The film received eight Oscar nominations, and was awarded four wins.

Coblenz was Sr. V.P. Coblenz was the Sr. V.P. of production at Tri-Star Pictures as well as Carolco Pictures. He oversaw production on films such as “The Natural.” “Places in the Heart,” “Terminator 2,” “The Doors” “Rambling Rose.”

Other credits include producing films “Money Talks,” “Her Majesty,” “The Babe” “18 Again.”

Koblenz was born in Germany and moved to the United States as a youngster. He graduated from the University of Houston. Koblenz began his career working as a camera operator at a Houston television station. Later, he was an officer in U.S. Air Force.

After moving to Los Angeles, he started as a stage manger on variety shows. He then became an assistant producer director for TV shows such. “The F.B.I.” and films including Monte Hellman’s “Two-Lane Blacktop.”

He was a member of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and served for many decades on the Special Projects Committee of Directors Guild of America.

He spoke about his success in this industry. “I always hired people who were smart. If they were smarter than me, great. Then I could sit on my chair on the set and happily look around, knowing I hired all the right people, and they were taking care of all the problems. That’s the sign of a good producer.”

He is survived by his son Martin Coblenz and his wife Eden, daughter Helen Iacabucci and her husband Rick, son John Coblenz, and grandchildren Evan, Danielle, Jordan and Anthony.