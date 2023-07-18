Walmart heiress’s £240million superyacht trashed by eco yobs in outrageous stunt after it docks in Ibiza

ECO yobs have trashed a £240million superyacht owned by the Walmart heiress after it docked in Ibiza.

Police seized the two climate activists from Futuro Vegetal on July 16 after they used adapted fire extinguishers to spray the 360-foot yacht with paint.

6 The two eco yobs sprayed read and black paint on the superyacht while it was docked in Ibiza Credit: @FuturoVegetal/Newsflash

6 The 360-foot yacht was seen cruising down the Thames earlier this year Credit: Alamy

6 Deckhands tried to clean off the red and black paint Credit: @FuturoVegetal/Newsflash

Shocking video footage of the vandalism shows the stern of the vessel – named Kaos – being spattered with red and black paint as deckhands try to hose it off.

The activists then held up a sign saying “You Consume Others Suffer” before they can been seen being spoken to by a security guard.

The yacht can finally be seen sailing out of the harbour with its stern still badly stained.

The incident was the latest in a series of Europe-wide stunts where eco-activists try to disrupt major sporting events and target the rich and powerful.

A second piece of footage shows the two protesters holding up the sign and demanding change, with the first activist saying: “The Mediterranean Sea is a human cemetery.

“Just this year, 951 people have died on the borders of our country.

“We cannot afford to be rich, these people [migrants] did not travel here in a private yacht.”

The other activist then says: “One per cent of the world population pollutes more than the 50 per cent of poor people, they are destroying our planet, endangering the habitability of our land to have a lifestyle that is beyond reasonable limits.

“They are condemning us to a future of pain, misery, and desolation only to keep their privileges.

“We need to change the way things are being done, it is a life and death situation, and currently it is a matter that is killing people.”

A statement from Futuro Vegetal said: “We have thrown biodegradable paint against the megayacht ‘Kaos’, owned by Nancy Walton Laurie, the billionaire heiress to Walmart.”

They added: “We demand that the government transfer subsidies to the meat industry to socially and ecologically responsible alternatives based on vegetables.”

It also said: “Around 9:00am, two Futuro Vegetal activists sprayed paint using fire extinguishers on the mega-yacht of one of the richest women in the world, to protest against the climate crisis.

“The action puts the finishing touch to the ‘Jets and Yachts, the party is over’ campaign, convened by Extinction Rebellion Ibiza, who demand a ban on private jets and an end to luxury vessels.

“The only reason we continue to maintain an economic system that leads us to eco-social collapse is to sustain the privileges of this small privileged class.”

And they concluded: “This same week we watched with terror as the Earth’s surface reached 60 degrees Celsius in Extremadura and we experienced the seven hottest days in more than 100,000 years.”

Kaos reportedly costs between £17.17 and £25.76m in maintenance alone every year.

It weighs 4,523 tonnes and was built in the Netherlands in 2017 and was previously known under the name ‘Jubilee’.

In 2020, Nancy Walton Laurie had it refitted and redesigned by British designer Reymond Langton.

Kaos has four decks and can house 31 guests in 16 cabins as well as 45 crew members in 24 cabins.

There are four VIP suites, while most of the standard suites come with en suite bathrooms.

Nancy Walton Laurie, 72, is reportedly worth £6.64billion ($8.7bn), according to Forbes, after inheriting a stake in Walmart from her dad Bud Walton, co-founder of the American chain of hypermarkets.

The first-ever Walmart store opened in July 1962 inArkansas, and the heirs own around 50 percent of the stock collectively.

She bought the Kaos superyacht from the Qatari royal family in 2019.

It was built by Oceanco, the same company which made Jeff Bezos’ £400m superyacht.

In May this year, the superyacht was spotted cruising into the Thames before docking in London.

6 The huge yacht left its moorings still covered in paint Credit: @FuturoVegetal/Newsflash

6 A policeman was seen speaking to the eco protesters Credit: @FuturoVegetal/Newsflash