I bought a lockable suitcase from an auction… It was a surprise to see what I found when we opened it.

After buying a sealed suitcase from an estate sale, WOMAN opened the bag and found out what it contained.

The lady, who goes by the online name of “Mrs Fallout,” filmed herself opening the locked trunk and rummaging around.

The TikTok user took to the social media site to post a short clip under the title of: “Opening a mystery locked box from an estate sale.”

The camera shows an image of a black-and-white cub scout photograph pinned inside the lid after opening the box.

She first picks up what appears to be a small brooch, before finding an old pocketwatch with inscriptions stating that it dates from the 1850s.

She then pulls out a stack of old photographs, with one showing three boys in front of a wooden house, as a caption pops up on the screen saying: “An incredible time capsule.”

In another box inside the trunk Mrs Fallout finds a stack of old boy scout badges along with a World War 1 token which the caption says was made from a “captured German cannon”.

The brief footage comes to an end with the woman saying in the caption: “I didn’t have the heart to separate these items. I left them as a time capsule inside the box to revisit and share with guests.”

Her 418,000 followers have been clearly impressed. The video was viewed 42,000 and liked over 2,700.

Online commentators have praised this amazing discovery.

One person wrote: “Wow, it’s cool!”

Another echoed that sentiment, writing: “Oh wow! That’s awesome.”

A third added: “That is so cool.”

One commentator appeared to know where the items originated from, adding: “This was part of the civilian conservation corps. This camp is out in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and only operated a few years.”

They added: “1933-41. It was part of Roosevelt’s New Deal which helped people during the great depression.”

