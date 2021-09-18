Hear surprise Taylor’s Version release

Perhaps we should have seen this in hindsight.

Taylor Swift has yet again surprised fans with new music – a new version of “Wildest Dreams” – after dropping two albums (“Folklore” and “Evermore”) without much warning in 2020.

“Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” is off her Grammy-winning 2014 album “1989.” The release comes as a particular shock given that she hasn’t yet debuted any singles off her re-recorded “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album, due Nov. 19.

“Someone said slow zoom makes you look like the main character I said make it Taylor’s Version pls,” Swift captioned in a TikTok post announcing the re-recording (and appearing to capitalize on a TikTok trend). The text on the video itself reads: “If you guys want to use my version of wildest dreams for the slow zoom trend, here she is!”

Much like on her re-recorded “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” album out earlier this year, Swift sounds more polished and mature on the new single, but just as wistful and romantic. Some of the song could be heard in the trailer for “Spirit Untamed,” which launched earlier this year.

“Wildest Dreams” It hadn’t quite left our cultural vocabulary. “Bridgerton” fans will recall an instrumental version of “Wildest Dreams” appeared in the series’ first season released last December.

Swift is re-releasing her first five albums – “Taylor Swift”; “Fearless” (re-released in April 2021); “Speak Now”; “Red” (to be released in November); and “1989” – to gain a new sense of ownership of her music after music executive Scooter Braun bought and sold her masters recordings.

Swift fans were unable to comprehend the news.

“i physically REMEMBER scream singing wildest dreams at the age of 9 and now i’m sobbing,” @maybankshalo wrote. @dernswift added: “the fact that we were expecting her to drop wildest dreams months ago and now when we’re anticipating red she surprise drops it.”

We’ll be tangled up with this all night.