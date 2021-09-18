Vivica A Fox Soul Actor Food Was Married to Christopher Harvest Who Is Now a Proud Dad!

Vivica A. Fox wowed the world with her performance in the classic film “Soul Food.” The actress who became a world-class act was married only once to the singer, Christopher Harvest, who is now a proud dad to two kids; meet him and his family.

Vivica Fox is 56 years old and has the body, brain, and looks that make her special. She has been a star in many movies, authored a book, and directed films.

The actress is a star in many films and has established herself as an actor and director in Hollywood and black entertainment.

Although she has won a few theatre awards and nominations, Fox is yet to bag home an Oscar award or Emmy. Still, the producer is proud of her works and hopes to win an Oscar someday.

Some of her film credits include her career-defining role in “Independent Day,” “Set It Off,” “Soul Food,” “Two Can Play That Game,” “Kill Bill: Vol 1,” and “City of Angels.”

WAS FOX EVER MARRIED?

It is! But only once. Christoper Harvest was her husband. Harvest and the celebrity on-screen were married for three years, but never had children.

Fox spoke out about her relationship with the singer in a refreshing interview. She explained that having a wedding ceremony was to fulfill her Cinderella dreams. She looked around, realizing that her peers and friends were exchanging vows. She wanted the same thing.

It turned out exactly as she had hoped. Fox and Harvest celebrated their wedding in a luxurious setting with tabloids reporting stories, paparazzi trying to capture the occasion, and tabloids running stories. Her family also attended the ceremony.

The actress ended up resigning from the marriage three years later. She claimed that she had not taken the time to learn more about the man she promised to live with forever. Fox was unhappy that Harvest didn’t have the passion and drive to advance his career.

Not too long ago, the onscreen goddess claimed to be enjoying her time with a mystery/quarantine lover.

A combination of his lackadaisical attitude to work as well as his inability to provide for the family made the marriage a burden, and the “Soul Food” alum decided to end it in 2002. Fox said:

“My mother didn’t raise me to take care of a man. And that was the deciding factor.”

WHERE IS CHRISTOPHER HARVEST NOW?

Not much is known about Christopher Harvest’s musical career except he is a performer under the name “Sixx-Nine,” but like his ex-wife, the man has aged graciously, is in a great place, and is enjoying every moment of his life.

He is a father to a College graduate son and a daughter in high school, whom he loves so much. The singer also often serenades his kids with praises online while showcasing some fatherly bond with his mini-mes.

Harvest is never too busy hanging out in the park, having a fun food date, or even spending special holidays with his offspring, who always appear excited to be in their dad’s company.

In June, he posted a photo of his son, who recently graduated. The post featured the young man in his graduation apparel, and the caption read:

“My son is about to take that step into the real world. College graduate honor society Bethune Cookman. Proud parent I Am he. Salute.”

The doting dad has also reaped the fruits for being an excellent parent. During Father’s Day, his son sent a heart-melting card referring to him as a “great dad,” and his hero.

WHAT ARE FOX’S REGRETS?

Despite retaining her sexiness, youthfulness, and relevance in the industry after many years, the ageless beauty confessed on VLAD TV that she does not have a perfect life and regrets some of her actions.

Fox admitted that she regretted not having children because of her work schedule and not finding the right man. Fox is blessed with six godchildren, with whom she makes wonderful memories and leaves with a fulfilled feeling.

She is happy because of these godchildren. They are a constant source of love and affection and don’t care about her exterior but her charming personality.

Oprah Winfrey also shared her lessons as a celebrity producer during a candid moment. She said that being her own critic had prevented her from exalting her talents and success. She said:

“I used to be just so hard on myself. I would often look at my work, and find it boring. Instead of enjoying it, I would take it apart…because it was on a treadmill of success.

FOX’S RELATIONSHIP WITH FAMOUS FACES

Shortly after her divorce, the actress fell in love with rapper 50 Cent. The lovers made their first appearance at MTV VMAs in 2003. However, this relationship did not last for more than one year.

Speaking about her time with the rapper, Fox admitted that she cared for him, and he would forever be the love of her life, but he was not her soulmate.

The “Soul Food” star paused her romantic life for some years, and in 2011, the gossip mills announced that she was engaged to a club promoter called Omar “Slim” White.

Fox confirmed the news, adding that she was overjoyed. White proposed to his fiancee at Ritz-Carlton in South Beach and hoped to have children with her.

The couple ended up breaking up ten months after their engagement. Fans expected this to be White’s second wedding.

You would think that a called-off marriage and a failed marriage would force the actress to find Mr. She was right, but she eventually got involved with Robert Richard (a younger actor).

Rumor also had it that Fox dated NBA star, Dennis Rodman. Not too long ago, the onscreen goddess claimed to be enjoying her time with a mystery/quarantine lover.

She also admitted that their honeymoon phase was over, hinting that it was not too significant. These days, the only thing Fox takes seriously is having the best time of her life!