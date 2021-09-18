Fatal Attraction stars now – cancer battle, three divorces and turning back on fame

Psychological thriller Fatal Attraction took the world by storm when it was first released in 1987.

The film explored themes such as marital affairs, worryingly obsessive behavior, and quickly became a huge success at the box-office. It earned six Academy Award nominations in the late 80s and grossed over $320 million.

Coining the words “bunny boiler” amongst film fanatics worldwide, Fatal Attraction later became the highest-grossing movie of 1987.

The film’s intense storyline, sexually charged scenes, and frightening ending made it a popular movie that catapulted Glenn Close and Michael Douglas to stardom.

Stanley R. Jaffe, Sherry Langsing and Stanley R. Jaffe had reservations at first about casting Glenn Close in the iconic role as Alex Forrest. They believed she was not sexual enough.

The film would not have been the movie we love today without Glen’s brilliant portrayal.

Daily Star took a look at where the cast is today to celebrate 34 years since the release of the movie.

Award winning actor Michael Douglas played New York attorney Dan Gallagher in Fatal Attraction.

While Dan was happily married to Beth, he went on a weekend with Alex Forrest. The consequences were devastating.

Michael did a great job portraying the thoughtless adulterer. However, by the end, viewers’ perceptions of him had changed as they realized that he was fighting to save his and his family’s lives.

Although Michael Douglas was already a star in Hollywood for his role as the son to actor Kirk Douglass, Fatal Attraction elevated him to stardom.

The actor went on to appear in many other films like Black Rain, The War Of The Roses and Disclosure.







But away from the cameras Michael had personal problems of his own.

Basic Instinct’s star was admitted to hospital in 1992 for an addiction that some believed was related to sex.

Michael denied these claims and stated that he was in rehabilitation for alcohol abuse. He has also spoken out about recreational drug use.

Many film critics believed that the star was being typecast and that some of his sexually more prominent roles might be related to his personal struggles.

After dating since March 1999 and having been together for years, Douglas married Catherine Zeta-Jones in Wales on November 18, 2000.







Although the couple caused controversy amongst fans for having a 25-year age gap, they have gone on to prove that age is nothing but a number.

The couple have two children together: son Dylan Michael was born in August 2000, and daughter Caryszeta was born in April 2003.

Michael’s future looked bleak when he revealed that he had stage 4 cancer in his throat.

Douglas is now back, despite what appeared to be a death sentence.

Although Michael’s initial cancer diagnosis was confusing to many reporters due to the location, the actor revealed later that he had tongue cancer.

Michael, now in his 70s has continued to work behind and in front of the camera. He was recently seen in Ant Man and Avengers: Endgame.

Glenn Close as Alex Forrest







Actress Glenn Close played the unforgettable adulterous Alex Forrest who becomes obsessed with with Dan after a very brief affair.

The film’s star made an insane character almost relatable, or at least understandable at times.

Glenn’s Alex, the star’s character, took it upon her to boil a bunny to get revenge on Dan.

Glenn’s harrowing portrayal earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Glenn was a star in Dangerous Liaisons, her next film. She received another nomination for the Academy Award Best Actress Award after the movie’s success in the 1980s.







The star went on to appear in films such as 101 Dalmatians and TV movie The Lion in Winter.

Glenn hasn’t always had the best luck in the area of love.

Glenn has been married twice and divorced three more times since her 1969 first marriage to James Marlas.

The star shares one daughter named Annie Starke with her ex-partner John Starke who she was in a committed relationship with from 1987–1991.

The Hollywood legend is now 74 and continues to work in television and film. Glenn was nominated for an Academy Award nomination in 2020 for Hillbilly Elegy.

Anne Archer as Beth Rogerson Gallagher







Anne Archer played Dan’s doting wife Beth Gallagher in the iconic film.

Archer was the wife of Alex, who tortured her with his obsessive grudge.

Anne continued her work in television and film after the film was finished. She was hot property in Hollywood in 1990s.







In 1990, the star had leading roles in three movies: Love at Large alongside Tom Berenger, Narrow Margin, and Eminent Domain.

In 1992, she starred alongside Harrison Ford in Patriot Games and its sequel Clear and Present Danger.

One of her most recent credits include playing Trudy Morris in Law & Order: SVU.

Ellen Hamilton Latzen







Actress Ellen Hamilton Lazten played the role of Dan and Beth’s young daughter Ellen Gallagher.

Although she was only five- or six years old at the time, the star child of young children certainly made an impact as the loving and only child of the married couple.

Ellen worked as an actress after Fatal Attraction, but has not had any significant roles.







According to IMDB, the star also appeared in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation in 1989 and The Equalizer TV series also in 1989.

Michael Douglas, a former child star of Ellen, shared a photo with Ellen on Facebook in 2016.

He penned: “Reunited with Ellen Hamilton Latzen at the Motion Picture and Television Fund “Reel Stories” event last week. Ellen was volunteering for the event and played my 10-year-old daughter in “Fatal Attraction” in 1987.

“How time flies!” He exclaimed.

