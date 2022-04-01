Virginia State Police: Officials Race to Get Anti-Venom To Man Bitten By His Deadly African Pet Snake: Officials

According to reports published in the news, Virginia State Police (VSP), responded quickly when a man was bitten, apparently by an African pit viper.

The identity of the man or his place of residence were not revealed. According to hospital officials, he remains in serious condition at VCU Medical Center. WTVR News.

The Virginia Poison Control reached out to the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center at 8:15 a.m. on Sunday. They provided 35 vials anti-venom for emergency transport by the state police to VCU Medical Center. Mackenzie Di Nardo (a spokesperson for the aquarium) told Inside Edition Digital.

“Anti-venom is maintained at the Virginia Aquarium as a safety precaution for staff as the Aquarium cares for exotic, non-native species,” Di Nardo said. “This is common practice for zoos and aquariums that care for exotic animals as exotic antivenoms are not commonly found in general hospital settings. A supply of antivenom remains at the Virginia Aquarium to continue operations safely.”

The incident occurred last weekend, when the man was bitten and bitten by the poisonous serpent. He was initially treated with anti-venom treatment from the National Zoo in Washington D.C., but another dose was needed to save his life, the Virginia State Police said, WWBT News.

Corrine Geller, a spokesperson with the Virginia State Police Department, told Inside Edition Digital that officers retrieved the anti-venom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach and then transported it to Richmond’s VCU Health.

Geller said that this is not an isolated situation, however wild it may sound.

“We’ve actually transported anti-venom before to VCU Medical Center before so this was not the first time,”She spoke.

A spokesperson at VCU Medical Center told Inside Edition Digital that they were unable to provide any information since the person’s name had not been released.

The Gaboon viper, also known by the African Pit viper is one of most dangerous snakes in the world. Their fangs measure two inches in length, making them one of the most venomous snakes. A bite by an African Pit Viper can cause fever, difficulty breathing, inflammation, hemorhaging, and even death.