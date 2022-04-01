Marvel spent more than $1 billion on Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame

After an unplanned hiatus in 2020, the second year of Marvel’s MCU Phase 4 adventures has finally begun. You can now find a variety of Marvel movies at theaters and new TV series on Disney Plus. Marvel will likely plan big crossovers in near future. Many Avengers will have to come together against a Thanos-level threat. However, we are yet to see an Avengers 5Marvel has an announcement

While we’re getting conflicting messages from Kevin Feige regarding this particular movie franchise, there’s one more reason why Marvel doesn’t want to hurry the next epic Avengers story. Avengers movies are more expensive than other MCU projects. Infinity WarAnd Endgame might have cost Marvel more than $1 billion to make, according to new revelations from one of the films’ co-directors.

There were four AvengersMovies so far: The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War(2018). Avengers: Endgame (2019). Marvel’s initial cadence was to release a new AvengersEvery three years, a movie is made. But then, Infinity War–EndgameBack to back, the combo was dropped.

That’s because the last AvengersThe movies ended the days of television. Infinity SagaIt sets the scene for the Phase 4 reset.

Is the Avengers series finished?

Marvel will use this phase in order to replace some of its deceased or retired heroes with new faces. One day, the new heroes could join different Avengers teams. Phase 4 will let the audience meet new villains. These might include massive Thanos-grade threats. This could require multiple team ups.

Unlike the previous phases, the Avengers isn’t the only team Marvel is developing. We might see different versions of the group from the studio, including the Young Avengers (West Coast Avengers) and the Illuminati (East Coast Avengers). We also have the Thunderbolts and Eternals, Illuminati Midnight Sons, Fantastic Four and the X-Men.

Already, the seeds are being planted for these crossovers. And that is another reason why Marvel isn’t in a hurry to announce an Avengers 5 sequel.

But there’s no denying that any MCU movie with “Avengers”It will be a hit at the box-office. The AvengersNearly $1.52 Billion in theaters was earned, Age of UltronIt surpassed $1.4 billion. Infinity WarHe was the first to hit the $2.04 Billion mark.

Next EndgameWith nearly $2.8 billion in ticket sales, it broke all records. That’s almost $8 BillionIn theater revenue only four MCU films. Avengers 5I would kill for the box office. That’s something Marvel and Disney must be very well aware of.

Still, Kevin Feige isn’t ready to announce the next Avengers movies. Recent comments by Marvel’s top exec seemed to indicate that Marvel is done. Avengers franchise. Here’s what he said during the Marvel Studios Assembled episode dedicated to Eternals:

Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now past their tenth anniversary and with the release of the final Avengers movie, we’ve finally completed a 22-movie Infinity Saga.

Feige’s previous comment from last year seemed to be contradicted by this statement. In a separate interview, he said that a large crossover like this would be possible. Avengers 5It is in the planning stages, but it will take more time.

We want to have enough time after the Endgame to begin a new saga. This is what we are aiming for. You need to have the time you needed in Phase 1 to create that saga and then bring everyone together.

However, there might be another reason why Marvel and Disney aren’t in a hurry to start working on a new Avengers movie. They’re very expensive to make. Joe Russo just announced that Infinity WarAnd EndgameMarvel spent more than $1 billion. This figure is much higher than what was previously reported in budget rumors. Infinity War. These reports indicated that Marvel had spent around $400 million on these two films.

Making Avengers movies is expensive

Here’s Russo’s commentsDuring a panel discussion at the Sands International Film Festival St. Andrews

I don’t know if these numbers have ever been accurately reported but in the case of Avengers: Endgame or Infinity War, each of those movies was $500 million plus. These movies are costing an unbelievable amount of money. If you have the guts to make a profit for the people who invested your money, you can take responsibility. It is risky to speak out. ‘Hey we got a crazy idea, here’s how we can subvert expectations but we’re going to take your two most popular characters and we’re going to have them try to kill each other.’

Let’s also remember that it was a lot easier making movies before the pandemic. We’re still not out of the woods when it comes to the health crisis. Production could be affected by new infection waves. The health crisis could make it even harder to create another big crossover when there is an expanding list of Avengers heroes.

Any new Marvel movie “Avengers”Marvel could be spending hundreds of millions on the title. The success of the film seems almost certain. However, Disney and Marvel will likely want these films to make the kind of money they desire. Infinity WarAnd EndgameFilmed in theaters.

Marvel might need to delay reaching those numbers for a while. Only one of the Phase 4 movies has been released. Spider-Man, There’s No Way HomeAttained AvengersTerritory, with $1.8 Billion

